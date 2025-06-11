Davao City enforces no-fly zone near Davao Airport

THE Davao City Government has issued a fresh reminder to the public to strictly follow air safety regulations around Davao International Airport, also known as Francisco Bangoy International Airport, to help ensure safe air travel.

This comes as the city enforces Ordinance No. 0419-20, Series of 2020, and the Davao International Airport Safety Ordinance of 2007. These laws prohibit activities that could pose risks to aircraft, especially within an 8-kilometer radius of the airport or a 12-kilometer range along Runway 23 and Runway 05 flight paths.

Banned activities include flying kites, balloons, drones, and remote-controlled aircraft. Loitering in restricted areas, releasing pigeons (unless caged), operating RC cars, unauthorized entry by porters, and unpermitted vending near the airport are also prohibited.

Flying drones anywhere in the city is banned without registration and a special permit. Even permitted drones are not allowed in no-fly zones, restricted airspace, or sensitive areas under national aviation regulations.

Violators of Ordinance 0419-20 may face fines of ₱3,000 to ₱5,000 and equipment confiscation. Under the 2007 ordinance, penalties include fines of ₱1,000 to ₱3,000 or up to 15 days in jail.

City officials emphasized that these rules are vital for public safety and the smooth operation of the airport. They urged residents, especially drone hobbyists, to consult authorities and understand local laws before flying or conducting activities near the airport. (DEF)