Davao City ensures food safety for Davraa 2024

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), along with the Davao City Health Office (CHO), ensured food safety measures for the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 to prevent food poisoning.

Mikey Aportadera, SDD-CMO officer-in-charge, bared this during the Davraa meet 2024 press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2024, at the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City Division on Quirino Avenue.

“We have strictly implemented guidelines, in partnership with the City Health Office and DepEd, to ensure proper food handling and cleanliness,” he said in the vernacular.

He said that even before the arrival of Davraa Meet delegates, thorough inspections were conducted in the kitchens, ensuring hygienic preparations and clean provisions.

Additionally, measures were taken to ensure that the water supply in schools where delegates stayed was uncontaminated.

Aportadera underscored the importance of proper food preparation practices to prevent incidents of food poisoning, particularly mentioning past cases where food recycling allegedly led to such issues.

Jenielito Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao, echoed their commitment to food safety, citing intensified kitchen inspections to avoid incidents like the one in 2018 where multiple Davraa athletes were hospitalized due to alleged food poisoning. Random inspections, accompanied by food nutritionists and dieticians, will monitor food preparations in schools.

Aportadera expressed confidence that with the measures implemented by the city and DepEd, incidents of food poisoning would be avoided throughout the meet. RGP

Related stories:

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/more-articles/more-davraa-delegates-hospitalized-due-to-food-poisoning

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/davao/local-news/deped-assures-no-food-poisoning-at-davraa-meet

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/davao/local-news/precautions-vs-food-poisoning