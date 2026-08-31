Davao City execs honor modern-day heroes

LOCAL government officials of Davao City, military veterans, and regional defense chiefs gathered at Osmeña Park at the corners of San Pedro Street and C.M. Recto Avenue on Sunday, August 31, 2026, to mark National Heroes Day under the theme “Kabayanihan ng Pilipino sa Panahon ng Pagbabago.”

Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II represented Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte at the ceremony and delivered the mayor’s message honoring historical freedom fighters and modern-day public servants.

“The way we understand heroism has changed with the times,” Vice Mayor Duterte read on behalf of the mayor. “In the past, heroes were often defined by those who stood on battlefields, led resistance, or made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Today, heroism may be seen in the courage to serve, to uphold what is right, and to place the welfare of others before one's own interest.”

The mayor also thanked frontliners, security forces, and community workers who help keep the city safe and its essential services running.

“To our modern-day heroes who dedicate themselves to the safety and well-being of our communities, thank you for choosing to serve even when the work is difficult and unseen,” the message stated. “Your dedication reminds us that heroism lives on through those who give their time, courage, and strength for others.”

Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao Commander Commodore Ireneo Battung delivered the keynote address, citing 19th-century chieftain Datu Bago as an example of heroism for resisting foreign intrusion and defending Davao’s land and waters.

“Datu Bago did not fight for recognition; he fought because he believed that his people and their homeland were worth protecting,” Battung said.

He said true heroism comes from putting the nation above oneself, rather than from titles or medals.

Battung also highlighted the military’s role in protecting maritime security in Eastern Mindanao and urged young Filipinos to practice active citizenship through discipline, integrity, and community involvement.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying at the Unknown Soldier’s Monument. Representatives from national and local government agencies, regional security and safety forces, civic institutions, and the local consular corps laid wreaths to honor the country’s heroes.

Representatives from the consular offices of China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia also joined the ceremony.

National Heroes Day is observed every last Monday of August as a regular national holiday under Republic Act 9492. The holiday honors prominent historical figures and millions of unsung Filipinos who sacrificed for the country’s freedom and sovereignty. GRS