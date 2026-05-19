Davao City expands livelihood aid

A TOTAL of 550 beneficiaries across the city benefited from the Advance Livelihood Resilience through Skill Integration and Community Support Financial Assistance, Livelihood Grant Program through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in partnership with the Peace and Order and Public Safety Program.

The program distributed Php 5,000 livelihood grants to qualified beneficiaries, including parolees, probationers, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), solo parents, former rebels, and other needy adults.

Flordeliz Cañada, Focal Person of the Livelihood Welfare Program of CSWDO, said that beyond financial aid, they also provided technical skills training and financial literacy sessions to manage their capital wisely and build long-term livelihood ventures.

“Mao ni ang atoang response sa atoang emergency crisis, naa tay programa na Livelihood Grant siya. Dili lang pod cash ang gihatag sa amoang opisina. Naga-provide pod mi og technical skills training ug financial literacy to ensure nga katong mga ma tagaan og starting capital or katong tagaan og existing capital, hugot gyud na ma-sustain kay naa man gihapon siyay guidance sa CSWDO. (This is our response to our emergency crisis; we have a program called Livelihood Grant.) Not only is cash given by our office, but we also provide technical skills training and financial literacy to ensure that those who are given starting capital or those who are given existing capital can really sustain it because there is still guidance from the CSWDO),” she told Serbisyo Dabawenyo: City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) over Davao City Disaster Radio on May 11, 2026.

As of May 2026, at least 31 beneficiaries were assisted in City Poblacion A, another 31 in City Poblacion B, 31 in Talomo A District, 38 in Talomo B District, 32 in Agdao District, 30 in Buhangin A District, and 32 in Buhangin B District.

There are also 36 beneficiaries in Bunawan District, 47 in Paquibato District, 30 in Toril A District, 50 in Toril B District, 36 in Tugbok District, 42 in Calinan District, 37 in Baguio District, and 47 in Marilog District.

Cañada added that the program was designed as part of the city’s emergency crisis response, and beneficiaries are not required to repay the grant; instead, they are encouraged to sustain their businesses.

“Sa mga qualified beneficiaries, ang gobyerno wala man naningil sa inyoha. Ang gusto lang sa gobyerno, ang isukli ninyo kay ang paningkamot nga ma sustain ang capital na gihatag sa inyoha. Kani siya kay livelihood grant maskin piso walay pangayuon ang gobyerno, ihatag gyud siya ug kana lang paningkamoti na ma-sustain ang negosyo na inyohang gisudlan (To the qualified beneficiaries, the government is not demanding anything from you.) What the government wants in return is your effort to sustain the capital given to you. This is a livelihood grant; the government doesn't ask for even a single peso in return. It is given to you, and all you need to do is strive to sustain the business you have entered),” she added. CIO