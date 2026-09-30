Davao City expands peace education

THE Davao City Peace 911 and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City are strengthening peace education in schools by expanding the Dabawenyo D.Cplinado modules, which promote discipline, character formation and responsible citizenship among learners.

The two groups held a three-day writeshop Sept. 25-27 that brought together educators, peacebuilding advocates, and subject matter experts to review and enhance the learning modules.

Atty. Jonah Margarette F. Presto, acting head of Peace 911, said peacebuilding should start not only in communities but also in the minds, hearts, and daily actions of students.

“It is a dream come true for us from Peace 911, our stakeholders, our councils, our consultants, for the inclusion of peacebuilding in the module. A curriculum in our schools that every child here in Davao City will hear, will know about peacebuilding. We have dreamt of expanding the reach of the peace-building program, and now we are here,” she said.

“We also envisioned that this will not only impact the children but, of course, their families, their community, and this city,” she added.

The enhanced modules will build on the existing Dabawenyo D.Cplinado values-formation framework while adding lessons on conflict prevention and transformation, nonviolent communication, respect for diversity, responsible decision-making, anti-bullying, prevention of school violence, digital citizenship, and responsible online behavior.

The modules will also promote a culture of peace and shared responsibility for the community.

Reynante Solitario, DepEd-Davao City schools division superintendent, urged educators to develop learning materials that not only inform students but also inspire them to develop habits that can grow into values and eventually become part of the community’s culture of peace.

“Dabawenyo D.C.plinado is more than just following rules. Discipline is choosing to do what is right even when nobody is watching. It is respect, responsibility, compassion, and the courage to make good choices. And who better to carry this message than our educators, right? Because every story that we write has the power to reach a child. Every message we create can inspire a learner to make better choices and understand that discipline is not a burden, but a way of life,” he said.

Leonard Eleobido, one of the module writers from Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School, welcomed the initiative, saying the enhanced materials can help students understand how discipline shapes their character and their role as responsible members of the community.

“Dako kaayo ang amoang pasalamat sa mga magtutudlo kay magamit namo ang Self Learning Module or SLM. Para ang unod sa amoang module, naay touch on the Dabawenyo, D.C.plinado. So, with this matter, ma-aware ang mga batan-on nga Dabawenyo kung unsa tong mga concept na kailangan i-enhance and then for that module, didto mabasa sa mga bata kung unsa ang importante nga mga pamatasan nga makuha nato sa Dabawenyo, D.C.plinado (We are very grateful as teachers because we can use the Self-Learning Modules, or SLMs. This allows us to incorporate Dabawenyo D.Cplinado values into our modules. Through this, young Dabawenyos can become aware of the concepts that need to be strengthened and learn about the important values and behaviors promoted by Dabawenyo D.Cplinado),” he said.

Davao City launched the Dabawenyo D.Cplinado modules in 2024 for Grade 6 and Grade 10 students at Teodoro L. Palma Gil Elementary School.

The program later expanded to private schools, with an official launch at Holy Child College of Davao on Aug. 13, 2026.

Through the partnership, Peace 911 and DepEd-Davao City aim to use the enhanced modules not only to teach discipline but also to help students manage conflicts constructively, respect differences, and take shared responsibility for peace in their communities. CIO