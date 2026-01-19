Davao City expands TABaNG program for kids and kin

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) rolled out its Trabaho, Alalay, sa Bata ug Negosyo sa Ginikanan (TABaNG) Program, a comprehensive welfare and livelihood initiative designed to protect vulnerable children while empowering their families on January 16, 2026.

The TABaNG program directly addresses the economic hardships that drive children into risky situations such as street exposure, child labor, and conflict with the law.

Mark Timbang, focal person for the Children Welfare program under the Children and Youth Welfare Division of CSWDO, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the city crafted the program after consultations revealed that the children’s primary concerns were economic hardships at home, affecting their ability to stay in school and engage in risky environments.

“Nakita nato nga dapat adunay komprehensibong programa para sa ilaha, although naa ta’y ma-asses nga mga programa, pero mas nindot gyud na mudisensyo gyud og programa nga intended gyud para sa ilaha. Dili tung in general. Kay lahi-lahi pud og panginahanglan, dili man siya one size fits all (We saw that there should be a comprehensive program for them, although we can assess existing programs, it’s really better to design a program specifically intended for them. Not in general. Because everyone has different needs, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution),” he said.

Timbang emphasized that the distribution covered school kits and grocery packs for 25 Children at Risk (CAR) and 25 Children In Conflict with the Law (CICL). Grocery packs and school kits were also given to 96 Children in Street Situation (CISS) and Child Laborers.

Also given were cash for work grants for 25 parents of CAR and CICL, providing at least 10 days of paid work and livelihood grants for 48 Parents of CISS and Child Labor.

He added that their office continues to provide livelihood opportunities for Dabawenyos to reduce the risk of child labor, school dropouts, and street exposure.

“Maong ang atoang pag encourage sa ground na i-monitor gyud kung si kinsa ning mga bataa ang kadtung nakita nato nga perminte naa sa kalsada. Ang kadtong mga na-engage sa child labor, katong mga CICL og kadtong mga nabiktima pod nga mga bata. Mao na ang atoang ginapaningkamotan (That’s why we’re encouraging our people to monitor which of these children are the ones we see permanently on the streets. Those involved in child labor, those who are CICL, and those who are also child victims. That’s what we’re striving for in this program),” he added.

The program was implemented across 10 districts from Agdao, Buhangin A & B, City Poblacion A & B, Talomo A & B, Toril A & B, and Tugbok District.

Mitze Aballe Sarona of Barangay 4-A, one of the beneficiaries of the pay-for-work programs, stated that the program has provided significant help, particularly for persons who do not have jobs, offering them not only as temporary relief but also as a stepping stone toward stability.

“Dako kaayo siya og tabang. Nagpasalamat ko sa CSWDO kay naa silay programa para sa cash for work sa kadtung mga walay trabaho kay dako nagyud ni nga tabang para sa amoa nga walay trabaho. Thank you kaayo CSWDO sa amoang barangay captain, og sa City Government of Davao para sa inyohang programa (It was a great help. I am grateful to the CSWDO because they have a cash for work program for those who are unemployed, as this is a great help for us who are without jobs. Thank you very much to the CSWDO, our barangay captain, and the City Government of Davao for your program),” she said. CIO