Davao City extends burial, financial aid to drowning victims’ families

THE Davao City Government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), City Mayor’s Office, and Lingap, extended burial and financial assistance to the families of those who died in the Mini Asik-Asik Falls drowning incident in Barangay Carmen, Baguio District.

CSWDO Head Julie P. Dayaday told reporters after the weekly flag ceremony on Monday, September 22, 2025, that their office provided Assistance in Crisis Situation (AICS) and coordinated with Lingap to help cover the burial expenses, all in coordination with the City Mayor’s Office.

“As of last week naa nata’y lima nga nahatagan og assistance kay naa man gud to’y manag-igsuon. Nakahatag ta og assistance sa ilaha labi na gyud sa ilahang request na funeral [assistance] kay medyo dako pud ang amount sa funeral, in coordination with the City Mayor’s Office, Lingap and CSWDO (As of last week, we have already provided assistance to five families, since there were siblings involved. We were able to extend assistance to them, especially in their request for funeral assistance, since the funeral costs were quite high. This was done in coordination with the City Mayor’s Office, Lingap, and CSWDO),” she said.

Dayaday said each family received P5,000 in cash aid under AICS, along with food assistance.

Authorities on Saturday, September 20, completed the retrieval of the bodies of seven individuals confirmed to be swept by the raging Talomo River last week. The victims were visiting Mini Asik-Asik Falls when the tragedy happened.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has since banned all activities at Mini Asik-Asik Falls, declaring it a danger zone because water from the Talomo River can suddenly rise. Barangays, security groups, and Bantay Bukid were directed to strictly enforce the prohibition. CIO