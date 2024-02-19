Davao City eyeing to become first Halal hub in Mindanao

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office (DCMAO) is advocating for the city to become a Halal hub in Mindanao by proposing the establishment of a Halal convenience store similar to other Korean and Chinese stores.

Gabriel Nakan of the Maguindanao Tribe stated in an interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday morning, February 15, that they are collaborating with the government, including the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), to support the growth of the Halal industry in the city.

During a courtesy visit to Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, Consul General of Malaysia in Davao City, Nakan underscored the immense potential of the Halal sector, projecting significant economic contributions amounting to "trillions."

The concept of a Halal hub, particularly in the form of a convenience store, is seen as an effective way to promote Halal food and services.

Nakan expressed openness to the idea, especially considering the cautious approach of not only Malaysians but also other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia towards Halal.

Halal, signifying lawful and permissible in Arabic, has evolved beyond a religious practice and encompasses all of humanity, not just Muslims.

Davao City stands out as the only city with specific Halal ordinances, serving as a benchmark for neighboring regions in Mindanao.

The 2016 ordinance mandates that establishments, such as meat shops and grocery stores, with only one counter, allocate a designated space exclusively for Halal food and Halal-certified products.

Despite this progress, Nakan highlighted the absence of offices or agencies issuing Halal certifications in the city.

“Unlike in Malaysia where they have their own legit Halal certification, here we still try to have one certified halal certificate para ma-promote ang (to promote the) Halal industry not only food but also hotels or any business connected to Halal,” he said, adding that it must be coordinated to concerned government agencies such as National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, which they are trying to address and develop.

Efforts are underway to establish a legitimate Halal certification system in coordination with government bodies like the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Nakan also stressed the need for more training programs and activities to bolster Davao City’s Halal industry.

In a separate interview, Consul General Salleh emphasized Malaysia's goal to enhance collaboration with the Philippine government for the development of the Halal industry, citing its vast potential for a trillion-dollar business, particularly in Davao due to its significant Muslim community.

Nakan further revealed ongoing efforts to reinstate direct flights from Davao City to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and to advocate for a direct flight to Saudi Arabia, initiatives expected to further boost the Halal industry.RGL