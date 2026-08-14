Davao City eyes completion of P1,500 PWD subsidy rollout by December

THE Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) of Davao City is aiming to complete the rollout of its ₱1,500 annual cash subsidy for persons with disabilities (PWDs) across the city by December, PDAO Social Work Associate Paul Egbert Quirequire said during the iSpeak Media Conference on Wednesday.

He said 51 barangays in the city's first and second districts have already received the subsidy since the rollout began on July 17.

The subsidy is granted under City Ordinance No. 049-25, which localizes Republic Act No. 10070, the law requiring every city and municipality to establish a PDAO for PWD programs. It was earlier reported that the ordinance, approved by the 21st City Council, mirrors the existing cash aid program for senior citizens.

The office has identified 35,806 qualified beneficiaries across the city's three districts, based on a list cut off as of October 31, 2025, with an estimated total budget of more than ₱54 million for this year's payout, Quirequire said.

District 1 barangays are nearly complete, District 2 payouts remain ongoing, and barangays in the city's third district have yet to be scheduled, with inclusion likely next month or in the following months, Quirequire said. The office aims to complete the payout by December 10.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in a separate Facebook advisory, said the full schedule for the remaining barangays will be announced through its official page. It advised beneficiaries to follow their designated schedule and confirm their inclusion in the payout list with their CSWDO district office and Direct Service Implementers before proceeding to the payout venue.

To avoid confusion over release schedules, Quirequire said PDAO has been coordinating with district offices, CSWDO, and PWD federation officers to confirm the list of beneficiaries at the barangay level. PWDs should claim their subsidy at the barangay listed on their PWD ID, regardless of whether they have since moved elsewhere, he said.

"Mao gyud to inyong adtoan kay mao gyud to didto ang allocation na asa mag-payout (That's where you should go, because that's also where the allocation for the payout is)," he added.

Under the ordinance's implementing rules, qualified recipients must have a valid PDAO-issued PWD ID and be registered voters of Davao City, though non-voters may qualify with a three-year barangay residency certificate. Those with fraudulent documents, expired IDs, or who are already benefiting from other city programs, such as those for senior citizens or solo parents, will be disqualified.

Aside from subsidy distribution, PDAO senior social work associate Alma Lindaan said the office's core services include PWD ID issuance, advocacy campaigns, sensitivity training, and seminars on the proper use of PWD discounts and rights to prevent acts of discrimination. GRS