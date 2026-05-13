Davao City eyes more Ebsu scholarship slots

DAVAO City Councilor Antoinette Principe said the expansion of scholarship slots under the Educational System Benefit Unit (Ebsu) will depend on the availability of city funds and approval from the city government.

Principe, chairperson of the committee on education, science, and technology, said any increase in EBSU slots would require approval from the City Mayor’s Office and the City Council through the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations.

She said Ebsu currently operates with a P92-million budget.

“We really want Dabawenyos, especially indigent and deserving students, to benefit from the program,” Principe said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, May 12, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Principe said the proposed ordinance seeks to institutionalize EBSU, which has been operating for years through an executive order issued by the City Mayor’s Office.

She said the council has already conducted several committee hearings and is now finalizing the ordinance.

Principe added that the city government is also considering scholarship support for athletes in Davao City.

Earlier, Emilio Domingo said during the ISpeak media forum on May 7 at the City Mayor’s Office that Ebsu received 2,200 scholarship applications for assessment.

Domingo said the office still needs to conduct assessments and interviews because only 300 scholarship slots are currently available.

Ebsu was established in 2011 through Executive Order No. 27 to consolidate and manage scholarship and educational assistance programs for qualified Davao residents.

The office oversees programs such as the Scholarship on Tertiary Education Program, Special Educational Assistance Program, technical-vocational training support, and other education initiatives.

Under the tertiary scholarship program, Part A scholars receive P50,000 each, Part B scholars receive P40,000, and Part C scholars receive P15,000.

The city also supports 17 law school scholars, including seven full scholars who receive P50,000 plus a P8,000 book allowance per semester, and 10 half scholars who receive P25,000 plus a P4,000 book allowance.

Medical school scholars receive P140,000 plus a P20,000 book allowance per semester for full scholarships, while half scholars receive P70,000 plus a P10,000 book allowance. RGP