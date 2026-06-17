Davao City eyes rollout of 200K D-Citizen cards, plans caravans

THE Davao City government is targeting the release of nearly 200,000 D-Citizen identification cards, with priority given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as it expands efforts to make registration more accessible across the city.

First District Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chair of the Committee on Information Technology, said the registration program only recently began, with Phase 1 launched in late 2025. He said participation has increased by about 10 percent, though the program remains in its early stages.

“We are planning to conduct a caravan in every barangay so that senior citizens and PWDs can easily register and receive their identification cards without having to travel far from their communities,” Militar said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on June 16, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The planned barangay caravans aim to bring registration services directly to communities, especially benefiting elderly residents and persons with disabilities who face mobility challenges.

Militar said the city has yet to finalize the total number of registrants, noting that the program is still being rolled out and updated reports have not been fully consolidated.

He said the office remains focused on prioritizing eligible beneficiaries while scaling up registration through mobile, community-based operations.

Once fully implemented, the barangay caravans are expected to increase participation and improve access to government-issued identification cards for senior citizens and PWDs across Davao City. CATHY JANE ORIAS AND CASANDRA PAYAN/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERNS