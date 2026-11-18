BUSINESSES in Davao City that hire persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens could get a tax deduction under a proposed ordinance now pending in the City Council, a councilor said.

Councilor Lorenzo "Enzo" Villafuerte, chairperson of the Committee on Social Services, said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, that the measure, which Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte requested, has passed first reading.

Under the proposal, businesses would be required to fill at least 1 percent of their workforce with PWDs or senior citizens, and keep them employed for at least six months, to qualify for a deduction on their local taxes. The council has explored a deduction of 5 to 10 percent.

Villafuerte said the measure has been delayed as the City Treasurer's Office studies how large the deduction can be without affecting other city programs, such as financial subsidies.

He said the Treasurer's Office considers a 10-percent deduction too heavy, estimating that it could cost the city around ₱300 million to ₱400 million in revenue if all able PWDs and senior citizens were hired.

"I'm hoping na maybe by the end of this year or this month, maka-decide na ang City Treasurer's so that we can push through with this ordinance (I'm hoping that maybe by the end of this year or this month, the City Treasurer's Office can decide so that we can push through with this ordinance)," Villafuerte said.

He said the council originally explored basing the incentive on the workers' salaries, but found that this was not allowed under the Local Government Code, so it will instead be a direct deduction from the businesses' taxes.

'Qualified, not handouts'

Villafuerte said the ordinance does not target specific industries and covers all types of disabilities, not just workers who are hard of hearing or visually impaired, as long as they are qualified for the job.

"We should not be giving handouts na tungod PWD sila (just because they are PWDs)," he said, adding that PWDs he has spoken with do not want jobs handed to them out of pity.

"They should be hired because they're qualified for the job," he added.

The six-month minimum is meant to give workers longer employment.

Villafuerte said current hiring programs through the city's Public Employment Service Office, mostly in the food industry, typically employ PWDs for six months and senior citizens for three months on rotation.

Companies may hire them for longer or as permanent employees, he said.

Businesses that make their buildings more accessible beyond what the Accessibility Law, or Batas Pambansa 344, requires, such as adding special ramps, may also seek additional compensation from the city under the proposed ordinance.

Villafuerte's committee also held a joint hearing earlier this month on a plan to build a dedicated community space for PWDs and senior citizens in Davao City. The space is expected to serve as a workspace and office to bring services and support closer to the two sectors, Davao City Disaster Radio reported on Nov. 5.

Villafuerte earlier authored the ordinance granting annual financial subsidies to PWDs in the city. GRS