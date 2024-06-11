Davao City fans confident Celtics will defeat Mavericks for NBA title

Following the impressive 105-98 victory of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 10 (PH time), basketball enthusiasts in Davao City are buzzing with anticipation, convinced that the Celtics are poised to assert their dominance and clinch the NBA Finals best-of-seven championship series.

Enzo Nitorreda, head coach of the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) High School Blue Knights basketball team, said, "I think the Celtics will win as they’ve played longer together as a team, unlike Dallas, who heavily relies on Kyrie (Irving) and Luka (Donjic)."

With eight years of coaching experience with the Blue Knights, Nitorreda emphasized the Celtics' collective experience and resilience, which he sees as their advantage.

Veteran coach Roderick Conda of the Agro-Industrial Foundation College of the Philippines (AIFCP) Sailors, for his part, shared the same sentiment, stating, "I think Boston ang mu-champion kay ang Dallas kay daghang defensive players ang Boston. Dagko pa gyud sila, ug dugay na nag-uban (I believe Boston will emerge as the champion because Dallas is up against a formidable defensive lineup. The Celtics boast size and extensive teamwork, which gives them a significant edge).

Charles Raymond Maxey, former commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission and sports editor of SunStar Davao, highlighted the formidable duos in both teams: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for Boston and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for Dallas.

He underscored the importance of adaptability in modern basketball, noting that the team that adjusts better to situations will likely emerge victorious.

Maxey said, "The Celtics, though, will use their homecourt advantage to win their 18th title."

Meanwhile, Jon Develos, former sports editor of Mindanao Times, said, "Boston is hungry for title. Tatum will be one of the Celtics greats if he wins the title. Defense is key for Boston.