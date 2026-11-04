Davao City first LGU to approve digital signature applications

DAVAO City is set to become the first local government unit (LGU) to serve as a registration authority for digital signatures, allowing City Hall to approve its employees' applications instead of waiting months for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), a city councilor said.

The City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, authorized the city mayor to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the DICT, under a resolution sponsored by Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, chairperson of the Committee on Information Technology.

Under the MOA, the city government will become a registration authority under the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI). This is DICT's system of digital certificates that confirm who signed a document and whether it was changed afterward.

A registration authority receives and processes applications for these certificates.

The DICT was the country's only registration authority until May 2026, when the University of the Philippines became the first entity outside the department to take on the role.

According to Militar's committee report, the City Archives and Records Office (Caro) proposed the move. Its staff can now only help employees to fill out forms and verify their identities, then endorse every application to DICT for approval. Once the MOA is signed, Caro can approve city employees' applications as long as they meet the basic requirements.

Militar told reporters after the session that the wait for DICT used to stretch for months.

"Kay sauna man gud, for example, mag-apply ta’g digital signature, mohuwat pa ta sa approval nila which is maabot og months (Before, for example, when we applied for a digital signature, we had to wait for their approval, which would take months)," he said.

He said the mayor's certificate would even expire before this has been approved.

"Same sa PNPKI ni Mayor, murag months niya to siya, wala pa na-approve, expired na (It was the same with the Mayor's PNPKI. It took months, it still wasn't approved, and it had expired)," Militar said.

DICT's own policy says it should issue a certificate within five calendar days after verifying the applicant's identity. Militar blamed the delays on DICT's lack of personnel.

Certificates are valid for only up to two years, and holders must reapply in person each time.

Most heads of city offices already use digital signatures. According to the committee report, this helps priority services such as permits and licensing, where officials sign a large volume of documents.

Unlike a scanned signature, a PNPKI signature is tied to the signer's DICT-issued ID, is time-stamped, and disappears if the document is altered, the report said.

Militar said DICT told the committee that no digital signature has been compromised.

"So, gipangutana nako sa committee hearing sa DICT, ever since na nag-start sa PNPKI, pila na ang incidence of data breach and kana'ng security sa digital signature, wala gyud maski isa (I asked DICT during the committee hearing how many data breach incidents there have been since PNPKI started, and about digital signature security; there was not even one)," he said.

Militar said implementation will begin once the mayor signs the MOA, followed by employee training. He said funds have been allocated but did not give the amount. GRS