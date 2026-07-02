Davao City gasoline prices range between P65 and P87

PUMP prices of petroleum products and household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Davao City remained within their monitored price ranges as of June 30, according to the latest price monitoring released by the Department of Energy–Mindanao Field Office (DOE-Mindanao), providing motorists and households with updated benchmarks for fuel purchases.

Based on the DOE-Mindanao’s latest random monitoring of liquid fuel retail outlets, premium gasoline (RON 97/100) was priced at P83.10 per liter, while premium gasoline (RON 95) ranged from P65.95 to P86.35 per liter, with an average price of P76.21.

Regular gasoline (RON 91) was monitored at P65.85 to P82.45 per liter, averaging P74.45.

Meanwhile, diesel, the country's most widely used transport and commercial fuel, was sold between P65 and P75.95 per liter, with an average pump price of P69.50.

For higher-grade Diesel Plus, prices ranged from P69.30 to P76.10 per liter, averaging P73.58, while kerosene was recorded at P86.89 to P99.20 per liter, with an average of P90.85.

DOE clarified that these prevailing fuel prices were based on random monitoring conducted across liquid fuel retail outlets (LFROs) in Davao City and will remain effective until July 6, 2026.

However, the agency noted that the figures may still change should additional fuel stations be included in the monitoring coverage or if oil companies implement staggered price adjustments during the monitoring period.

Apart from liquid fuels, DOE monitored household LPG prices across establishments in the city.

The agency reported that an 11-kilogram LPG cylinder was selling between P1,360 and P1,610, with an average retail price of P1,473.30.

According to DOE, the LPG figures are indicative of the prevailing market prices for the month. Nevertheless, these may also be updated should oil companies implement price adjustments or staggered price increases and rollbacks before the end of the monitoring period.

The price bulletin forms part of the government's regular fuel price monitoring program, which aims to provide consumers with transparent pricing information and help the public compare prevailing pump prices among fuel retailers.

The latest advisory comes after local oil companies implemented several fuel price adjustments in recent weeks, largely driven by movements in global crude oil prices and fluctuations in the international oil market.

The DOE has repeatedly encouraged motorists and consumers to monitor prevailing pump prices and purchase fuel from retailers offering competitive rates while remaining vigilant against possible pricing irregularities.

Consumers with concerns regarding fuel and LPG prices may report them through the appropriate city government and energy regulatory channels for verification and action. DEF