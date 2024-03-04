Davao City gets Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping for 2023

The assessment took into consideration the compliance of the city with the accounting and auditing standards, rules, and regulations for LGUs.

According to DILG, Davao City was included on the list of 1,365 LGUs, consisting of 68 provinces, 132 cities, and 1,165 municipalities, that are able to comply with the criteria for GFH, out of the 1,715 LGUs assessed.

DILG City Director Vicky P. Sarcena, in a statement relayed to the City Information Office, said that the DILG considered the most recent available Commission on Audit (COA) Opinion, in this case, for Calendar Years 2021 or 2022 based on the annual audit report posted on the COA website as of July 21, 2023 (end of SGLG Regional Assessment); and the compliance with the Full Disclosure Policy (FDP) requirements on the timely and complete posting of required financial documents in three (3) conspicuous places for the 2nd to the 4th quarter of 2022 and the 1st quarter of CY 2023, based on the data provided by the Full Disclosure Policy Central Team of the Bureau of Local Government Supervision (BLGS) - Policy Compliance Monitoring Division (PCMD).

Sarcena said that the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping (SGFH), formerly the Seal of Good Housekeeping (SGH), is a component of the Seal of Good Local Governance.

“This is part of the Financial Administration, one of the 10 governance areas under the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), which focuses on financial accountability and transparency. Passing the Good Financial Housekeeping is one of the requirements when a local government unit wants to avail of a loan from a government financing institution,” Sarcena said. CIO