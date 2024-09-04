Davao City gov says PNP no permit to close hi-way

THE Davao City government released a statement on September 4, 2024, saying it did not give the Philippine National Police (PNP) any permit for the partial closure of the Carlos P. Garcia Highway (CP Garcia Highway), particularly fronting the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.
"We urge the Philippine National Police to refrain from illegally closing portions of the CP Garcia Highway and to immediately remove all forms of barricade to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and allow motorists and the public to safely traverse the area," the city government stated.
According to the city, only the local government is legally authorized to close or open roads within its jurisdiction, either permanently or partially.
The local government said that per Section 21 (a) and (c) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, "A local government unit may, pursuant to an ordinance, permanently or temporarily close or open any local road, alley, park, or square falling within its jurisdiction: Provided, however, That in case of permanent closure, such ordinance must be approved by at least two-thirds (2/3) of all the members of the sanggunian, and when necessary, an adequate substitute for the public facility that is subject to closure is provided."
In addition, "Any national or local road, alley, park, or square may be temporarily closed during an actual emergency, or fiesta celebrations, public rallies, agricultural or industrial fairs, or an undertaking of public works and highways, telecommunications, and waterworks projects, the duration of which shall be specified by the local chief executive concerned in a written order: Provided, however, that no national or local road, alley, park, or square shall be temporarily closed for athletic, cultural, or civic activities not officially sponsored, recognized, or approved by the local government unit concerned."
The city government said that the authority to partially close the national highway fronting the KOJC compound "solely resides with the City of Davao through the City Mayor."
Turn of events
SunStar Davao monitored the situation on the evening of August 26, the night when protesters and police forces occupied the entire highway.
Around 7 p.m. on the same day, some KOJC members formed a barricade along the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in front of the KOJC compound. They also lined up their vehicles, which included five cars, two fire trucks, a wing van, and two cranes, as barricades.
Later on, protesters occupied both lanes and started chanting “BBM resign”, "Hustisya! Hustisya!," and "Gawas Torre!", urging Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) Director Nicolas Torre III to face the protesters.
Media members who were covering outside the barricade were surprised by the turn of events.
A long-range acoustic device (LRAD) was employed by the police to disperse the protesters. However, they were not deterred and continued their action.
The police official, who was holding the megaphone, reiterated "maximum tolerance."
In the middle of the protest, both parties exchanged responses, with the KOJC's side calling for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to resign. They also aired out the injustices that the pastor and the entire congregation are facing due to the presence of the police. Some of them chanted profanities to the police, insisting that police leave the premises and calling their move “harassment”.
The large barricade was dispersed the next day, and the police told the KOJC members to stop their rally outside the KOJC compound, asserting that many residents and businesses were being disrupted due to the blocked road.
However, the KOJC members did not back down, citing a special permit they had gotten from the Davao City Mayor’s Office.
In the afternoon, authorities had given them an ultimatum to disperse. This order was given around 2:30 p.m. Eventually, the majority of the protesters dispersed.
Lawyer Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead counsel, reported that 18 KOJC members were arrested for allegedly resisting the order.
Torreon slammed the dispersal order, citing that the protesters were just exercising their right to freedom of expression.
City Council: Check parking outside KOJC
The City Council on Tuesday, September 4, passed a resolution urging the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to check on the C.P. Garcia highway, especially areas near Panacan, the KOJC, and the Davao International Airport, as these have reportedly practically become a parking area for police vehicles.
Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, the primary author of the resolution, said the move was aimed at assuring that the parked vehicles on the side of the highway do not cause traffic and disrupt businesses.
Traffic in the area has also caused inconvenience to students and workers, Ocampo said.
Part of the highway, particularly the one near the compound, was closed to traffic during the first days of the police operations in serving the arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four others. RGL