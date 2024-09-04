Davao City gov says PNP no permit to close hi-way

"We urge the Philippine National Police to refrain from illegally closing portions of the CP Garcia Highway and to immediately remove all forms of barricade to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and allow motorists and the public to safely traverse the area," the city government stated.

According to the city, only the local government is legally authorized to close or open roads within its jurisdiction, either permanently or partially.

The local government said that per Section 21 (a) and (c) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, "A local government unit may, pursuant to an ordinance, permanently or temporarily close or open any local road, alley, park, or square falling within its jurisdiction: Provided, however, That in case of permanent closure, such ordinance must be approved by at least two-thirds (2/3) of all the members of the sanggunian, and when necessary, an adequate substitute for the public facility that is subject to closure is provided."

In addition, "Any national or local road, alley, park, or square may be temporarily closed during an actual emergency, or fiesta celebrations, public rallies, agricultural or industrial fairs, or an undertaking of public works and highways, telecommunications, and waterworks projects, the duration of which shall be specified by the local chief executive concerned in a written order: Provided, however, that no national or local road, alley, park, or square shall be temporarily closed for athletic, cultural, or civic activities not officially sponsored, recognized, or approved by the local government unit concerned."

The city government said that the authority to partially close the national highway fronting the KOJC compound "solely resides with the City of Davao through the City Mayor."

