Davao City gov’t allocates P2-M for quake-hit areas

The city government of Davao has allocated P2.5 million in cash assistance to local government units (LGUs) in a state of calamity due to recent earthquakes.

During the 48th regular session, Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz expressed the city's commitment to support affected LGUs and improve living conditions for communities and victims.

The designated recipients include Surigao del Sur, Glan, Malapatan, Alabel, Hinatuan, and Cagwait, with a total donation of P2.5 million.

“Given the significant damage, the city government of Davao would like to extend financial assistance to the affected local government units declared under the state of calamity caused by the recent earthquake,” she said.

Ortiz clarified that the funding is sourced from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) within the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF).

With P174,845,457 allocated to the QRF from the DRRMF, the city council had previously approved P23,400,000 in cash assistance on January 4, 17, and 21 for municipalities under a state of emergency.

The recent approval of P2.5 million leaves a balance of P148,945,457 in the QRF for 2023.

Davao City will distribute a total of P2.5 million in cash assistance, with beneficiaries including Surigao del Sur (P1 million), Glan in Sarangani Province (P300,000), Malapatan in Sarangani Province (P300,000), Alabel in Sarangani Province (P300,000), Hinatuan in Surigao Del Sur (P300,000), and Cagwait in the Province of Surigao Del Sur (P300,000).

Ortiz added that the ordinance, granting the city mayor authority over a portion of the QRF, adheres to the legal framework of Republic Act (RA) 10121, the "Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010." This legislation mandates the allocation of at least 5% of expected revenue to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) for disaster risk management initiatives.

The 20th city council approved the ordinance, securing financial assistance for LGUs in a state of calamity. RGP