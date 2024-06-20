Davao City gov’t approves 4 sister city agreements

THE 20th Davao City Council approved a sister city agreement between Davao City and Iligan City, the Municipality of Kalibo, Aklan, General Santos City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

Councilor Augusto Javier Campos III announced this decision to the media on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, stating that the ordinance reflects a commitment to strengthening ties among Davao City's sister cities, both locally and internationally.

“We hope for the exchange of best practices and more cooperation between these local governments and municipalities so today we passed four local, including GenSan, Aklan, CDO, and Iligan,” he said.

Campos, who chairs the international relations committee, noted that the four cities approached Davao City seeking partnerships. These exchanges could involve safety and security, peace and order, or tourism.

The councilor expressed hope for government-to-government exchanges and official visits, allowing officials to learn from each other’s successful policies that Davao could adopt.

“The hope is also pag-abot sa Kadayawan we can invite these cities to come and join and see our festivities, so hopefully there will be an increased interest for cooperation and tourism between municipalities, cities, and Davao (We hope to invite these cities to join us during Kadayawan and see our festivities, fostering greater cooperation and tourism between municipalities, cities, and Davao),” he said.

As of June 2024, Davao City has over 20 sister cities. International partners include Bitung in Sulawesi, Indonesia, and Manado, North Sulawesi in 1993; Tacoma in Washington State, USA in 1994; Koror in Palau, USA and Nanning, China in 2007; Kitakyushu, Japan in 2017; Kauai County in Hawaii, USA and Jinchang, China in 2018; Chongqing, China in 2019; and Senan, Japan in 2023.

Local sister cities include Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte (2000); Angeles City, Pampanga (2015); Basud, Camarines Norte (2015); San Jose del Monte, Bulacan (2015); Liloan, Cebu; San Juan, Quezon City, and Marikina in Metro Manila (2018), Zamboanga City (2019); Tagudin, Ilocos Sur (2019); Pandi, Bulacan (2020); and Mati City, Davao Oriental (2022). RGP