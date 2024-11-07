Davao City gov't bags Green Banner, Pag-asa Awards

THE City Government of Davao marked another significant milestone after bagging the Green Banner and Pag-asa Awards for its unwavering efforts to promote and implement nutrition initiatives.

Elizabeth Banzon, Chief of the Nutrition Division of the City Health Office, said winning these awards shows the local government's dedication to promoting improved health outcomes through nutrition programs, especially among children.

The Green Banner Award is one of the highest recognitions for Local Government Units (LGUs) given by the National Nutrition Council (NNC) to honor them for their work in promoting good nutrition and putting in place successful nutrition programs.

Meanwhile, the Pag-asa Award is given to the LGU which achieved the highest Operation Timbang (OPT) coverage in the region.

Banzon said giving these awards is part of NNC’s initiative to support LGUs in improving their nutritional practices and combat malnutrition in the communities.

“This award also typically includes the effective management of the nutrition program. This involves our various stakeholders at the same time our measurable improvements of our community and nutrition educators. God’s so good sa atoa [karon] nga year kay nagbunga ni nga mga efforts sa tanan (God’s so good to us this year because everyone's efforts have paid off),” she said.

She said part of the award’s criteria is the involvement of the stakeholders in nutrition interventions, policies, and ordinances relating to nutrition, and well-managed nutrition programs and services.

She said the creation of health centers, farm-to-market roads, and efforts of City Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO), Special Office for Children’s Concern (SOCC), city planning, and city budget greatly contributed to achieving the award.

She added that this was the second time Davao City received the Green Banner Award, with the first in 2009.

“Yung Pag-asa Award that was a surprise for us, kay first time pa jud to namo nakadawat. And first time pud to na award nga gihatag to’ng Pag-asa Award. And take note, we are so happy and proud of Davao City because dako ang population nato (The Pag-asa Award was a surprise for us because it was the first time we received it. And take note, we are so happy and proud of Davao City because our population is large),” she added.

Banzon also thanked the parents, health workers, nutrition officers, barangay officials, the academe, and non-government organizations, for their contribution and efforts on the implementation of effective nutrition programs in Davao City.

She is also thankful to have a program on Davao City Disaster Radio that discusses proper nutrition. This radio program reaches a wider audience even outside Davao.

“For Region 11, this is the first nag-pilot ang National Nutrition Council for Nutrition’s School on air. Every Wednesday, naa ta’y timeslot for our plugging sa atoang nutrition. Wide reach man gyud kaayo siya kay dili lang man Davao City [nga mga tao] ang makadungog ana’ng DCDR (For Region 11, this is the first time the National Nutrition Council for Nutrition's School piloted on air. Every Wednesday, we have a time slot for plugging in our nutrition. Its reach is extremely broad because Dabawenyos aren’t the only people who can hear the DCDR),” she said.

She said they continuously gauge their progress and identify areas for improvement to bolster more initiatives regarding proper nutrition. CIO