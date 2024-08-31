Davao City gov't creates Air Service Dev't Committee

IN A bid to further boost the city’s tourism and develop the air service industry, the City Government of Davao created an Air Service Development Committee through Executive Order No. 28, Series of 2024.

Under EO No. 28, the committee will lead in the creation and implementation of the Davao City Air Connectivity Development Program.

To attract and retain new air carriers and services that meet the identified needs of the Davao community, the committee will serve as the focal point for air carriers in introducing, expanding, and sustaining air services to and from the Davao City International Airport.

The committee is also mandated to provide assistance to air carriers in evaluating proposed routes and frequencies and prepare business cases that will establish market information and developments.

It is also the committee’s responsibility to engage in direct communication and consultation with targeted air carriers through direct representation to their management in order to understand their specific needs, objectives, and challenges.

The development, recommendation, and implementation of strategies and tools including but not limited to airport-related incentives and marketing support is also one of the committee’s functions.

The committee is also expected to promote awareness and support for the air services restored and developed among the communities and stakeholders in tourism and trade.

The City Mayor shall sit as the committee’s chairperson, while the Regional Director of the Department of Tourism XI shall sit as the co-chair.

The Department of Tourism Regional Office XI shall also serve as the committee’s secretariat.

The funding for the operations of the committee shall be sourced from the available funds of the city government subject to the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations. CIO