Davao City govt, DCWD install new water tanks in Langub

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Mayor’s Office, in partnership with Davao City Water District (DCWD), installed eight 2,000-liter water tanks in Barangay Langub, providing immediate relief and free potable water to residents.

The eight water tanks will serve as an interim solution to provide a potable water supply to at least 1,150 households in the area, while the DCWD is completing the new water system for the barangay. Due to Barangay Langub’s upland location, water pressure has difficulty reaching households, hence the absence of a direct DCWD line for now.

Venencio Bajenting, Langub barangay councilor, told the City Information Office (CIO) that the installation of the eight water tanks has brought immediate comfort and convenience to its residents.

“Dako kaayo og tabang sa amoa kay gitagaan gyud mi og pabor, walo pa gyud ka water tank. Nalipay gyud ang mga tao kay karon, dili na kinahanglan mamalit pa og tubig sa tindahan kay libre na gikan sa city government. Ang mga bata, nga kaniadto maglakaw pa og layo aron makakuha og tubig, karon duol na kaayo ug dali na lang makakuha og tubig sa tangke. Dako gyud kaayo og tabang ug nakahatag og kalipay sa tanan,” Bajenting said.

(It was a great help to us because we were really given a favor, eight water tanks at that! People are elated because there is no need to buy water from the store since it is free from the city government. Children, who used to have to walk far to get water, can now easily get water from the tank. It really helped a lot and made everyone happy!)

Bajenting also added that the project has not only reduced the burden of securing water but also fostered a sense of relief that families can now focus on their daily routines without worrying about water access.

Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod, DCWD spokesperson, said that the high elevation of Barangay Langub has made it difficult for water to consistently reach the area. With the old pipelines prone to leaks and bursts, DCWD is currently installing new, larger pipelines, a 250mm line supported by two 100mm lines, which will allow more water to be pumped towards Langub despite the elevation.

“Naa tay gi-propose nga Shrine Langub nga improvement plan, which is composed of additional laying, additional pipeline. Aside sa bago nga linya, gipadak’an pud nato siya and the same time naa pud mi’y component nga additional storage facility, improvement dira pud sa may Shrine. Peculiar kasi atong operation sa maong area para lang mapaabot nato ang tubig sa Langub. Kay tungod sa katas’on sa lugar, atoa panang ginapaagi na og tulo ka reservoir, gikan dira sa may GSIS, hantud didtoa sa Shrine before nato siya matulak paingon didtoa sa Langub area,” Duhaylungsod said.

(We have a proposed Shrine-Langub improvement plan, which is composed of additional laying and additional pipeline. Aside from the new line, we also enlarged it, and at the same time, we have an additional storage facility component, an improvement at Shrine. The operation is peculiar so that we can reach the water in the area. Because of the high elevation of the area, we are using three reservoirs, from there to the GSIS, to the Shrine, going to the Langub area.)

Esmeraldo Pamat, former barangay captain of Langub, also expressed his gratitude to the city government for prioritizing the residents’ welfare, stating that the installation of the tanks will undoubtedly benefit them by providing them with access to safe and clean water.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa opisina ni Mayor Baste Duterte nga nihatag og higayon, maghatag og budget para mapundar ni ang pag tubig sa amoang barangay kay naglisod mi sa tubig sa karon panahona og karon dili nami mag lisod kay naa namay walo ka tangke nga napundar na (I am grateful to the office of Mayor Baste Duterte for providing us a budget to fund the water supply in our barangay. We are now experiencing water problems, but they will soon be resolved because of the installed eight tanks),” he said.

The project underscores the city government’s commitment in prioritizing the community’s welfare and symbolizes progress towards delivering sustainable solutions for all Dabawenyos. CIO