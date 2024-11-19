Davao City gov’t gives solo parents cash subsidies

IN A bid to further support solo parents in the city, the City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), provided cash subsidies to qualified solo parents.

A total of 258 solo parents from the City Poblacion B received the subsidy during the first batch of the payout on November 18.

On the same day, the CSWDO also conducted a payout for solo parents in City Poblacion A, Agdao, and Toril A.

Under Executive Order No. 25, Series of 2024, or the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Solo Parent Ordinance, solo parents in Davao City are entitled to a monthly cash subsidy of P 1,000.

Karla Quintela, CSWDO’s Solo Parent Social Welfare Operation Division’s Focal Person, said in an interview that the subsidy is intended to augment the income of solo parents in the city.

“Ang goal gyud ani is ma-augment ang ilahang income labi na didto sa mga needy nga solo parents (The purpose of the subsidy is to augment the income of solo parents, especially for the solo parents in need),” she said.

The CSWDO recorded at least 4,000 solo parents in the city as of November 17, 2024. Of these, a total of 2,739 qualified for the subsidy.

Quintela said that to qualify for the subsidy, the solo parent must be a resident of the city.

Solo parents must also have a valid Solo Parent Identification Card issued by the CSWDO.

The beneficiary must also be unemployed or if employed, is a daily minimum wage earner and below regardless of their employment status.

To qualify for the subsidy, the solo parent must also have an assessment with the assigned social worker with the Social Case Study Report.

The schedule of payout for the remaining batches of solo parents will be announced through the presidents of solo parent organizations in different barangays.

For unclaimed subsidies, the schedule will also be sent to the presidents of solo parent organizations.

The CSWDO called on solo parents in the city to reach out to either their main office or the district offices to avail of the city’s services intended to support them.

“Sa tanang solo parents sa Davao City, welcome ug free kaayo mo sa CSWD Office. Wala pud ni bayad ang amoang orientation (To all solo parents in the city, you’re free to come here in our office. Our solo parent orientation is also free),” Quintela said.

“Mao gyud na ang akoang i-advise kung gusto mo mag-avail, sa tan-aw ninyo qualified mo diri sa atoang programa sa solo parents, duol sa among office. Naa mi main office. Naa pud mi mga district office sa mata’g barangay (If you think you are qualified to avail of our programs for solo parents, reach out to our office. We have a main office and district offices in barangays),” she added. CIO