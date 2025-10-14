Davao City govt: Report signs of building damage

DABAWENYOS, especially building owners and their tenants, are urged to check and immediately report signs of building damage in the wake of the recent earthquakes that rocked the Davao Region.

“Ginaremind nato ang atoang kaigsuonan, especially those building owners and occupants, to please go around your building. Tan-awa ninyo kung unsa’y status, kung naa ba’y cracks or unsa ba diha nga damages (We urge the public, especially building owners and occupants, to go around your building. Check its structural status if there are cracks or other damages),” Ret. PLt.Col. Alfredo Baluran, Head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said.

Should they find cracks on walls, columns, or floors, structures that are leaning or tilting, jammed doors, and other signs of damage, they should immediately make a report to the CDRRMO, Office of the City Building Official, or through the Davao City Reports.

“Magreport dayon sila kay para mahatagan og hinanaling aksyon kay kung ila ni’ng tago-taguan simbako kung naa’y aftershocks delikado na siya kung dili ma-repair mahatagan og maayong retrofitting (The public should immediately report these for immediate action because if they don’t report the damage and if it’s not addressed properly, should there be aftershocks, it may endanger a lot of people),” Baluran added.

The public may report building cracks or damage to the DCR through 0917 131 2333 and 0919 072 2222; or send an email to davaocityreport@davaocity.gov.ph. They may also send a message through the DCR Facebook Page: Davao City Reports or through the DCR Online Application: https://reports.davaocity.gov.ph/. CIO