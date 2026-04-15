Davao City gov’t shifts to 4-day workweek amid energy crisis

THE City Government of Davao will implement a four-day workweek to conserve energy amid rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement dated April 15, 2026, the local government said offices may adopt a work-from-home setup every Friday starting April 17, provided duties can be performed remotely.

Regular office hours will run from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city said departments delivering frontline and essential services must maintain on-site personnel to ensure uninterrupted public service.

Excluded from the arrangement are offices providing health and medical services, emergency response, disaster risk reduction and management, public safety and security, traffic management, and other units that require daily on-site operations, such as those handling document processing.

The move aligns with a directive from Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who earlier ordered the temporary adoption of a four-day workweek in the executive branch starting March 9 to reduce energy consumption.

“Para naman sa bahagi ng pamahalaan: Simula sa Lunes, ika-9 ng Marso, pansamantala nating ipapatupad ang four-day workweek sa ilang tanggapan ng ehekutibo (Starting Monday, March 9, we will temporarily implement a four-day workweek in some executive offices),” Marcos said.

The directive was formalized through Memorandum Circular No. 114, which covers national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, local government units, state universities and colleges, and other government institutions.

Under the circular, agencies must continue delivering essential and emergency services while enforcing energy-saving measures, including setting air conditioning to 24 degrees Celsius, limiting the use of non-essential lights and equipment, and placing devices on sleep mode when not in use. RGP