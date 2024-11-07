Davao City gov't steps up civil registration program

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Civil Registrar’s Office (CCRO), has intensified its civil registration program through its recently implemented projects such as the Indigenous People’s Civil Registration System and the availability of civil registration in barangays and schools.

Nenita Hementera, registration officer of the City Civil Registrar's Office (CCRO), said they have trained 16 members of the indigenous tribes, barangay civil registration agents, 40 public school teachers, and 10 Alternative Learning School (ALS) teachers to assist in civil registration transactions.

“Nag-identify ta og mga barangay functionaries nga identified by their barangay captains. Gi-train nato sila nga sila na pud ang muhatag og civil registration services sa ila’ng tagsa-tagsa ka barangay. Nag-train [pud] ta og 40 ka public school teachers, including napulo ka ALS mobile school teachers (We have identified barangay functionaries identified by their barangay captains. We trained them to provide civil registration services in their respective barangays. We also trained 40 public school teachers, including 10 ALS mobile school teachers),” Hementera said in an interview with the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

She said these civil registration agents and teachers are now knowledgeable and skilled to accept applications for delayed birth registration, out-of-town birth registration, legitimacy, paternity admission, petition for correction of entry, and affidavit to use the father's last name.

She said the teachers can help students, parents, and other teachers with their requests.

“Kanang [naa’y] mag-request og mga certified true copy, naga-facilitate pud mi og request nila for PSA (If there are requests for certified true copies, we also facilitate their request for PSA),” she said.

She said the office is about 75-80 percent in attaining its goal of 21,000 applications for late and timely registration for 2024.

She said Dabawenyos may also visit their district offices in Marilog, Toril, Paquibato, Bunawan, Calinan, Mintal, and Baguio.

“Dili na sila kinahanglan muadto sa main office kung naa sila’y problema. Duol lang sila samo’ng mga district offices, pwede sila mangayo og tabang didto [ug] assistance (They don't have to go to the main office if they have a problem. They may go to the district offices, they can ask for help and assistance there),” she said. CIO