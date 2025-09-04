Davao City govt support to kin of victims, survivors of Roxas blast remains

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), continues to provide survivors and families of the victims of the Roxas Night Market bombing with assistance.

Currently, a total of 32 children from the families of the victims and survivors receive educational assistance from the CSWDO.

On Tuesday, survivors and families of the victims of the 2016 Roxas Night Market bombing gathered at the memorial site to mark the ninth anniversary of the tragic attack, offering prayers and laying flowers in a solemn commemoration of the lives lost.

The blast on the night of September 2, 2016 took the lives of 14 individuals and injured 68 others.

During the ceremony, Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte joined the families of the victims and the survivors in remembering the tragic event.

Duterte said in his speech that as he carries out his duty to the city and its people, he thinks of every Dabawenyo who has gone through tragedies such as this.

“Ang una g’yud [musulod] sa ako’ng huna-huna kay pareha ninyo nga naa gyu’y nahitabo nga trahedya sa kinabuhi (The first thing that comes to my mind are people like you who experienced tragedies in this lifetime),” he said.

He added that since joining politics, he reminds himself of the struggles of the people that he needs to serve.

Duterte also told the families of the victims and the survivors, as well as other Dabawenyos, that he is always willing to listen to their concerns and that the public can approach him any time.

“Gusto nako nga mahinumduman ninyo nga kada makit-an ko ninyo pwede ra ko ninyo’ng duolan, gusto mo’g kastorya bisa’g wala man mo’y pangayuon, naa ko para ninyo (I want you to remember that every time you see me, you can always approach me regardless of whether it’s for a chat or for when you need something from me, I am here for you),” he said.

The City Government of Davao also continues to urge the public to practice the culture of security to ensure that the city remains safe for everyone. CIO