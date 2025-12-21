Davao City gov’t turns over P77-M vehicle fleet to DCPO

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has strengthened its operational capabilities after the City Government of Davao turned over P77 million worth of vehicles, enhancing police visibility, response time, and public safety across the city.

The new fleet includes 35 vehicles: seven 4x4 four-door pickup patrol trucks, 25 4x2 two-door pickup patrol trucks, and three Toyota Commuter response vans. Police stations 1 to 20, along with key units such as the Traffic Enforcement Unit, Tourist Police Unit, Mobile Patrol Unit, and the 1st and 2nd City Mobile Force Companies, will use the vehicles to expand coverage and improve deployment across the city.

The turnover ceremony took place at the DCPO Parade Ground at Camp Captain Domingo E. Leonor along San Pedro Street and was led by Acting City Director PCOL Mannan C. Muarip.

“These mobility assets will greatly improve our capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to the needs of our community,” Muarip said. “I remind all units to exercise proper care, maintenance, and responsible handling to ensure their longevity and reliability. With discipline and accountability, we can maximize their use to strengthen police visibility, enhance mobility, and safeguard the people of Davao City.”

Complementing the city government’s support, the DCPO also received 600 raincoats from Goldenville Development and Resources Corp., protecting police officers on patrol or during emergency operations in inclement weather.

Police officials said the combined support from the city and private stakeholders highlights a shared commitment to public safety, operational readiness, and the welfare of officers.

With the expanded fleet and added equipment, the DCPO aims to boost its on-the-ground presence and respond more quickly to public safety concerns across Davao City. DEF