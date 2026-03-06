Davao City Hall postage stamp unveiled

WHILE a stamp is traditionally a tiny piece of paper that pays the fare for a letter’s journey, the newly unveiled 100 Years Centennial Stamp of Davao City carries far greater meaning as it honors the hundred-year history of the City Hall.

On March 1, 2026, City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II unveiled the 100 Years Centennial Stamp during the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog at Rizal Park, together with other city officials and representatives from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

The commemorative philatelic issue honors the 100th anniversary of the Davao City Hall, designed by renowned architect Juan M. Arellano together with Tomas Mapua and Antonio Toledo.

Oscar G. Casaysay, Head of the Office of Culture, Arts, and Heritage (OCAH), told the City Information Office that these small items will always remind everyone that the City Hall is more than just a building; it stands as the city’s century of trials, triumphs, and the unbreakable spirit of Dabawenyos.

“This will be a reminder to everyone that we have this institution, we have this heritage na maoy dakong hinungdan kung kinsa og unsa ang syudad sa Davao. So, these small items will always remind everyone of how we were before and how great we are now (This will be a reminder to everyone that we have this institution, we have this heritage, which is the reason for what the city of Davao is today. So, these small items will always remind everyone of how we were before and how great we are now),” he said.

The issuance of the stamps was made official through Ordinance No. 0182-26, authorizing the city mayor to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with PHLPost for the printing and circulation of the commemorative stamps.

He also confirmed that the centennial stamps will soon be available to the public, offering citizens and collectors alike a tangible piece of history.

Casaysay also set a reminder for the youth to value the city’s heritage and practice the culture of discipline that shapes the identity of being a Dabawenyo.

“Appreciate our traditions and learn from our history, our heritage, because this is our identity, Dabawenyos. You should learn from these things so that you will know more about yourself, our city, and where we are going in the future. Because Davao City is a very welcoming city. We welcome all kinds of visitors; we are known to be the melting pot, we are so diverse, and we respect each other, and look how progressive we are right now. Especially to the young people, you should also learn about these small practices,” he added.

As the city celebrates the centennial anniversary of the building, its exteriors were also painted white, based on the original color when it was built in 1926. CIO