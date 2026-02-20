Davao City Hall repaint on track for Araw ng Dabaw opening

THE repainting of Davao City Hall is on track for completion before March 1, in time for the opening of Araw ng Dabaw, a city official said Thursday.

Oscar Casaysay, head of the Davao City Culture and Arts Office, said restoration work has begun with the first phase focusing on the building’s façade.

“The repainting of the façade will be done in time for the opening of Araw ng Dabaw on March 1,” Casaysay told reporters during a press conference at Rogen Inn.

The project will roll out in phases. After the exterior repainting, workers will repair the building’s windows, improve landscaping, and install proper lighting. Casaysay said the city aims to complete the full restoration within the year as City Hall marks its 100th anniversary.

The city allocated about P2 million for the project, covering exterior repainting and window repairs. The building was last repainted in 2012.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte approved the project, along with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines. Following NHCP recommendations, the city will restore the building’s original white color and remove non-original features, including illuminated lettering.

Designed in the early 20th century during the American period, City Hall traces its origins to 1906, when then-Davao District Gov. Lt. Allen Walker pushed for a permanent government building. Completed in 1926, the structure was designed by architects Antonio Toledo and Tomas Mapua, with National Artist Juan Arellano serving as lead architect.

Built in neoclassical style, the landmark features imposing columns and a symmetrical façade. Its design later influenced several government buildings nationwide, including the Pulupandan Municipal Hall and Talisay City Hall in Cebu. RGP