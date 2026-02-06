Davao City Hall to undergo ₱2M restoration for 100th Year

THE historic Davao City Hall building will undergo repainting and exterior rehabilitation as part of preparations for its 100th anniversary, with work expected to begin next week and finish in time for the Araw ng Davao celebration, an official from the Davao City Culture and Arts Office said.

Oscar Casaysay, head of Davao City Culture and Arts Office, said during the ISpeak Media Forum held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, that the project aims to restore the building’s original architectural design rather than simply apply a new coat of paint.

The plan was already approved by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and was carried out in consultation and approval of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) last month.

Davao City Hall was designed in the early 20th century during the American period, with initial plans dating back to 1906 when then-Davao District governor Lt. Allen Walker pushed for the establishment of a permanent government building in Davao. The structure was finally built in 1926 and was designed by renowned Filipino architects Antonio Toledo and Tomás Mapúa, with National Artist Juan Arellano serving as lead architect.

The building follows a neoclassical architectural style, marked by its large pillars and symmetrical design. Its layout served as a prototype for several government buildings across the country, including the Pulupandan Provincial Capitol and the Talisay City Hall in Cebu Province.

Although the Davao City Hall has remained structurally sound for nearly a century, Casaysay said restoration is necessary to preserve its historical integrity and return it to a closer approximation of its original appearance.

Following recommendations from the NHCP, the building's exterior will be repainted in its original white color, and non-original features such as illuminated lettering will be removed.

“So hopefully mahimo nang all white atoang city hall. Gi-aprubahan na pud na tanggalon ang uban borloloys (So hopefully our City Hall will become all white, since it has already been approved to remove the other decorations),” he said.

Casaysay recalled that the building was last repainted in 2012, which accounts for its current color.

The official also stated that the total budget for the project is nearly P2 million, including exterior repainting and window repairs. The cost was also reduced since a paint manufacturer will donate the needed paint materials.

Casaysay said that the interior of the building will not be affected, as the project focuses solely on the exterior part.

Architectural experts were also consulted by the City's Culture and Arts Office throughout the planning process, including during the color selection and paint mixing stages, to ensure durability and accurately preserve the historical value of the building.

Casaysay assured the public that the rehabilitation will address long-standing concerns about the building’s appearance while preserving its historical value for future generations. LEANDRO ISRAEL M. EVANGELIO, NDDU INTERN