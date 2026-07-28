Davao City hazard map eyed

DAVAO City Councilor Alberto Ungab proposed the “Davao City Risk-Informed Hazard Map Governance Ordinance of 2026,” which aims to mitigate the effects of natural disasters in the city by having the latest disaster maps.

Ungab, who chairs the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, said that the ordinance establishes the Hazard Map Governance System, which is a permanent institutional mechanism that ensures that every official hazard map is scientifically reviewed, technically validated, publicly consulted, legally adopted, regularly updated, and integrated into planning and development decisions.

He added that it also seeks to create a multidisciplinary Hazard Map Review and Validation Committee, which brings together experts from local government, national agencies, academia, and professional organizations to evaluate hazard information before it becomes a basis for public policy.

The ordinance will establish a Scientific and Technical Advisory Panel to provide independent, evidence-based advice on sophisticated technical issues.

Ungab said that the ordinance would introduce the innovation of establishing a City Geospatial Information Center, which would serve as the city’s official repository of hazard maps and geospatial information.

The information center would have real-time data sharing, geographic information systems, digital mapping, and modern technology that improve planning, emergency response, and public access to reliable information.

He said that apart from scientific input, the ordinance would include the knowledge of communities since the validation of hazard maps would include field validation and public consultation to ensure that the lived experiences of barangays complement the scientific analysis instead of replacing it.

Ungab said that the ordinance is not just about maps. It also aims to save lives before emergencies happen. He said that the ordinance ensures that every road that is built, school constructed, hospital established, subdivision approved, and community developed has the best available scientific information.

The council expressed concern that the local government's flood maps may no longer reflect current conditions in the city. He said that if the city continues making decisions using outdated hazard information, it would expose Dabawenyos, investments, and the city’s future to unnecessary risks.

“A hazard map should guide responsible development — not automatically deprive a citizen of the use of property without due process. Instead, decisions should consider the level of risk, engineering solutions, site-specific studies, enviromental safeguards, and the rights guaranteed by law,” he said during his privilege speech on July 27, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said that new satellite imagery, LIDAR surveys, geotechnical investigations, climate projections, and remote sensing technologies provide more accurate information than before.

The councilor said that hazard maps are among the most important tools available to any local government since they provide information on where floods may occur, landslides may happen, earthquakes are most likely to affect areas, and which areas climate change could hit the hardest.

Ungab said that this proposed ordinance promotes collaboration among government agencies, professionals, academic institutions, communities, and the private sector.

He said the ordinance ensures that the decisions made by the local government are based on knowledge instead of guesswork. He added that the proposed ordinance transforms hazard mapping from a technical document into a governance system that guides major development in Davao City.

Ungab stressed that the ordinance is an investment in safer communities, sustainable development, resilience, and the safety of every Dabawenyo.

He then moved for his privilege speech to be considered on first reading. RGP