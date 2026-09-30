Davao City health official urges safe use of generic medicines

GENERIC medicines have the same safety, quality, and therapeutic effectiveness as their branded counterparts when they meet regulatory standards, a Davao City health official said Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, while urging residents to avoid self-medication and misuse of prescriptions.

Gemma Pujanes, pharmacy unit head of the Davao City Health Office (CHO), said lower prices do not mean generic medicines are of lower quality.

“Ang generic medicine, dili siya nagpasabot nga barato, mubo pud siya og kalidad. As long as FDA-approved siya ug nakuha ninyo sa usa ka lisensyadong botika, ma-assure nato nga ang epekto sa branded og ang generic medicines pareho lang (Generic medicine being cheap does not mean it is low quality. As long as it is FDA-approved and bought from a licensed pharmacy, we can assure that the effects of branded and generic medicines are the same),” Pujanes said.

Pujanes made the statement during an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Sept. 30.

She said Republic Act 6675, or the Generics Act of 1988, gives patients the right to ask pharmacies for generic alternatives when buying prescribed medicines.

Pharmacies are also required to display a generic menu showing equivalent medicines and their prices, allowing consumers to compare options based on their needs and budget.

Avoid self-medication

Pujanes particularly warned against self-medicating with antibiotics and reusing old prescriptions for recurring symptoms.

“Importante gyud kaayo nga dili ta mag-self-medicate labaw na sa antibiotics, kay ang antibiotics para na siya sa bacterial infection, dili para sa viral infection (We mustn't self-medicate, especially with antibiotics, because antibiotics are for bacterial infections, not viral infections),” she said.

She said antibiotics treat bacterial infections and do not work against viral illnesses such as the common cold and flu.

Pujanes also advised patients not to reuse old antibiotic prescriptions or stop taking the medicine before completing the prescribed course. Misuse and improper use of antibiotics can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making some infections harder to treat.

Check expiration dates, storage

Pujanes also reminded residents to check expiration dates and the physical condition of medicines before taking them.

She cautioned against buying medicines in damaged or improperly cut blister packs, particularly from informal sellers.

For liquid medicines, she said patients should follow the storage and use instructions indicated on the product label. Reconstituted powdered antibiotics generally have a limited shelf life after they are mixed with water, depending on the specific medicine.

Pujanes also advised residents to follow storage instructions for each medicine rather than assuming all antibiotics or syrups should be refrigerated.

For opened sugar-based syrups such as paracetamol and cetirizine, residents should follow the product label or pharmacist’s instructions on how long the medicine can be safely used after opening.

Dabawenyos can get maintenance and essential medicines at the city’s 18 district health centers, which have licensed Botika ng Bayan outlets. They can also access medicines through the main health centers at the City Health Office and the Malasakit Center inside the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) compound. GRS