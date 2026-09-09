Davao City heat index hits 40°C

DAVAO City recorded a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius on Sept. 8, the highest among monitored areas in the Davao Region, according to the latest heat index monitoring from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The reading placed the city under the “extreme caution” category, which covers heat index values from 33°C to 41°C. Pagasa warns that prolonged exposure to heat and physical activity under these conditions can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion and may lead to heat stroke.

Pagasa’s Mindanao heat index monitoring, issued as of 5 p.m. Sept. 8, showed Davao City at 40°C. The city also recorded 40°C on Sept. 4 and 5, before dipping to 39°C on Sept. 6 and climbing to 41°C on Sept. 7.

The agency forecasts another 40°C heat index for Davao City on Sept. 9 and 10, indicating that hot conditions could persist in the coming days.

Davao City’s 40°C reading was the highest among the stations listed in the Davao Region monitoring. Several areas elsewhere in Mindanao, however, recorded higher heat indexes.

Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, posted the highest at 47°C on Sept. 8 and is forecast to reach 44°C on Sept. 9 and 43°C on Sept. 10. Dipolog City and Surigao City each recorded 43°C.

Other monitored areas also remained under the extreme caution or danger categories, including Cotabato City at 40°C and General Santos City at 38°C.

Pagasa stressed that the heat index differs from actual air temperature. It measures the apparent temperature, or how hot conditions feel to the human body, based on both air temperature and humidity.

The agency’s separate weather outlook placed Metro Davao’s air temperature between 26°C and 33°C from Sept. 8 to 12, with partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies and possible rain showers or thunderstorms.

Pagasa advised residents to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, drink plenty of water, use umbrellas or hats, wear appropriate clothing and schedule strenuous activities during cooler periods.

Pagasa’s Mindanao regional office also warned Sept. 8 that thunderstorms were likely to develop within 12 hours over Davao City and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental. DEF