Davao City High Choir wins B2B Namcya championship

THE Davao City National High School Centennial Choir claimed back-to-back championships in the Children’s Choir Category of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (Namcya) 2025.

Conductor Catherine Lucedra Pasco said the victory was a proud moment, but preparing a new batch of 24 students and building their musical foundation had been challenging.

“We have no vacation since March, April kasi nga we started training them (We’ve had no vacation since March because we started training them then)," Pasco said Friday, Dec. 5, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. " As the conductor, I needed to lay down the foundations in singing, physical conditioning, and, of course, choral technique. ”

She added that weekends and free time after class were devoted entirely to practice. The choir had to maximize every opportunity to prepare for the national competition, where they faced the country’s top ensembles.

The path to Namcya began with a video audition, followed by a regional competition. After winning the semifinals, the choir advanced to the national finals. Members also balanced schoolwork and family responsibilities while training.

This marked City High’s third Namcya appearance: 2023 in the Children’s Category, 2024 in the Youth Category, and 2025 again in the Children’s Category. The 2023 win ended a 35-year drought in the choir category, while the 2024 Youth Category competition earned them third place.

Following their 2025 victory, the choir received invitations to international competitions, including the World Peace Choral Festival in Vienna, Austria.

Pasco said they are seeking sponsors and supporters to help finance the students’ participation, as most come from underprivileged backgrounds.

On Dec. 12, the chorale was honored by the 21st City Council through a resolution by Councilor Antoinette Principe, chairperson of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture. The choir led the flag-raising ceremony, performing the prayer, national anthem, and Davao City Hymn.

The school’s Special Program for the Arts (SPA), launched in 2000, has produced award-winning performers in dance, theater, creative writing, media arts, classical guitar, brass band, and music arts.

Namcya 2025, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), continues to showcase the nation’s young musical talents from all 17 regions. RGP