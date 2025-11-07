Davao City holds 4th Children of OFW’s Congress on Nov. 8

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) will convene the 4th Children of OFW Congress, in a continuing effort to protect and empower the children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), on November 8, 2025.

Rosevic Joey Jayme, RSW, Coordinator of the OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center (OFWFWCC), said that the congress, now in its fourth year since its launch in 2022, is part of the city’s commitment to child protection that also aims to amplify the voices of OFW children.

“Kining atong congress special sector sa mga bata nga mga anak sa mga OFW residing in Davao City. Sa atoang programa apil ddito ang mga preventive activities na maprotektahan ang mga anak sa OFW laban sa pag pang-abuso. Since ang Davao City nag-establish sa OFW Families Welfare and Crisis Center, isa gyud ni sa best practices nga naay special congress para sa mga anak sa OFW kung asa madungog nato ang ilahang issues and concerns (This congress is intended for special sector, which are the children of OFWs residing in Davao City. Our program includes preventive activities to protect them against abuse. Ever since Davao City established the OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center, it is one of the best practices to have a special congress for OFW children where we can hear their issues and concerns),” she told Serbisyo Dabawenyo: City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on November 3, 2025.

Jayme also said that there will be 30 OFW children who will represent their respective districts. The congress will be consolidating the children’s statements to address the issues that they are currently experiencing.

She added that discrimination, bullying, and vulnerability to online sexual assault are among the main issues brought up in prior congresses, and that these issues contribute to the lack of parental guidance because of their parents’ prolonged absences.

The congress will also feature scholarship programs by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as well as socio-cultural activities, including a short video competition and art workshops.

Jayme also advised OFW parents to keep an eye on their kids’ internet activity to prevent online abuses and to encourage them to voice out their problems to their office or the barangay social workers in their local barangays.

“Wala mo nag inusara, naa moy kauban, naa moy kakampi. So atoang tabangan na mawakasan ang pang abuso sa kabatan-onan. Raise your voice og ayaw kahadlok na iingon unsa inyohang panginahanglan. Sa kani nga pamaagi, matabangan sad nnyo ang kapwa kabatan-onan nga malikayan sa dili maayong impluwensya (You are not alone, you have a companion. Raise your voice and don’t be afraid to express your concerns. By doing this, we can help our fellow youth to also avoid bad influences),” she added.

The OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center can be reached via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ofwcenterdavao or through their hotline no. 0962-9966520 and telephone no. (082) 225-6214. CIO