Davao City holds multicultural prayer rally for peace

IN LIGHT of the ongoing geopolitical conflict in some parts of the globe particularly in the Middle East and Europe, the City Government of Davao is set to schedule a multicultural Prayer Rally for Peace on Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023, at the Esplanade Area, Coastal Road, Davao City.

Speaking during the AFP-PNP press briefing on Wednesday morning, November 8, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, Pastor Rueland Badoy, organizer of the multicultural rally, emphasized the importance of the event saying that it “seeks awareness on conflicts suffered in some regions of the world.”

“This is to promote peaceful resolutions. Dili lang ni siya rally sa nahitabo sa Israel-Palestine ug sa Ukraine [Russia] pero tanan na ni — mga nasud nga nakasinati og kagubot (This is to promote peaceful resolutions. This rally is not only for what happened in Israel-Palestine and Ukraine [Russia] but is also intended for all the countries that have experienced chaos),” he said.

In a Facebook post, the city encouraged all the Dabawenyos and other sectors in the society to attend the said event.

“We encourage all Dabawenyos, regardless of gender, religion, and culture, to pray as one people for peace, without bias, discrimination, and inclination. We believe that through this prayer rally, we may show the importance of interfaith solidarity, promote peace, especially in times of violence, and provide prayers of protection for the people who are greatly affected by conflict” the statement read.