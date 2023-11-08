Davao City holds multicultural prayer rally for peace

IN LIGHT of the ongoing geopolitical conflict in some parts of the globe particularly in the Middle East and Europe, the City Government of Davao is set to schedule a multicultural Prayer Rally for Peace on Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023, at the Esplanade Area, Coastal Road, Davao City.
Speaking during the AFP-PNP press briefing on Wednesday morning, November 8, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, Pastor Rueland Badoy, organizer of the multicultural rally, emphasized the importance of the event saying that it “seeks awareness on conflicts suffered in some regions of the world.”
“This is to promote peaceful resolutions. Dili lang ni siya rally sa nahitabo sa Israel-Palestine ug sa Ukraine [Russia] pero tanan na ni — mga nasud nga nakasinati og kagubot (This is to promote peaceful resolutions. This rally is not only for what happened in Israel-Palestine and Ukraine [Russia] but is also intended for all the countries that have experienced chaos),” he said.
In a Facebook post, the city encouraged all the Dabawenyos and other sectors in the society to attend the said event.
“We encourage all Dabawenyos, regardless of gender, religion, and culture, to pray as one people for peace, without bias, discrimination, and inclination. We believe that through this prayer rally, we may show the importance of interfaith solidarity, promote peace, especially in times of violence, and provide prayers of protection for the people who are greatly affected by conflict” the statement read.
Buses to transport attendees from Coastal Road going back to the original pickup points will be provided by the government as announced on its official Facebook page. However, passengers are reminded that it will be a “first come, first served” basis.
In the context of the Israel-Palestine conflict as based on the report from Charity Save the Children, around 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war broke out last October 7. On the other hand, more than 1,400 people in Israel have died.
Currently, millions of protesters around the world have already marched in their respective city’s streets to show their solidarity as they call for a ceasefire. DEF