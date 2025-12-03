Davao City holds non stop free diabetes services

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) strengthened its commitment to fight diabetes by offering free consultations, screenings and medications in barangay health stations and district health centers all year round.

Chona G. Dazon, RN, Non Communicable Diseases Program Manager of CHO, said that the initiative, known as Diabetes and Heart day, is held every Friday across barangay and health centers that offer services, not only to those diagnosed but also to individuals who may be at risk, making early detection and interventions possible.

“Sa atung city health office, it’s more of advocacy and awareness. Nalipay pod mi kay naa naman gyud ang programa sa amoa ang diabetes and heart day every Friday. Mura nami'g nag celebrate og world diabetes everyday kay our services is offered every Friday kung dili Friday, year round na siya ang among mga serbisyo (In our city health office, it's more of advocacy and awareness. We are also happy because our program has diabetes and heart day every Friday. It's like we're celebrating world diabetes day everyday because our services are offered every Friday, if not Friday, our services are offered year round),” she told during DCDR Health Alert: City Health Office over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 26, 2025.

She also emphasized that the health centers offers random blood sugar tests and fasting blood sugar assessments, nutrition counseling, foot and wound care management, oral glucose tolerance test for pregnant women and free medicine for diabetes and heart disease after the patient had been properly assessed and diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gener Rubio Jr., MD, FFCP, FPSD of San Pedro Hospital also during DCDR Health Alert: City Health Office over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 26, 2025 emphasized that diabetes has no cure and requires a lifetime commitment in which patients must consistently maintain their medications and lifestyle adjustments.

“Ipasabot gyud na nato nga it’s going to be a lifetime nga sakit. Lifetime commitment na dapat mag amping sa pagkaon, mag exercise kung kaya mag maintain og tambal ug mag pa check up. There’s no cure sa diabetes but there’s always medication para ma prevent ang complications, ma delay ang complication ma alibyuhan ang mga simtomas (We will explain to them that Diabetes is a lifetime illness. It is a lifetime commitment to be careful with food, exercise if possible, maintain medication and check-ups. There's no cure for diabetes but there's always medication to prevent complications, delay complications and relieve symptoms),” he added.

Dr. Rubio also clarified that Type 1 Diabetes, about 5 to 10 percent of cases in the population, is commonly genetic or caused by autoimmune factors, and usually diagnosed in children who require insulin for life.

Type 2 Diabetes often develops in age 12 years and above and is frequently linked to lifestyle choices, including poor dietary habits and insufficient physical activity.

He also pointed out the risks of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus, a condition in which pregnant women develop high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. This form of diabetes may resolve after childbirth but can progress to Type 2 diabetes later in life if not properly managed.

As the Christmas season approaches, Dazon reminded Dabawenyos to eat moderately since the wide variety of food during the holiday season can easily lead people to overindulge.

The CHO also urged Dabawenyos to proactively avail themselves of the free services they offer to safeguard their health and avoid complications in the future. CIO