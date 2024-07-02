Davao City honors 288 athletes, coaches in Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat

The city government of Davao honored 288 Dabawenyo athletes and coaches during the Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat 2024 held on Sunday, June 30, at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang.
In a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Monday afternoon, July 1, 2024, Charlie Roscios of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) said that athletes who won gold, silver, and bronze medals for Davao City were recognized with cash incentives and medals. Their coaches were also acknowledged.
Davao City medalists in the 2023 Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy received P15,000 (gold), P12,000 (silver), and P10,000 (bronze).
Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and other international competition podium placers went home with P30,000 (gold), P20,000 (silver), and P10,000 (bronze).
"If the athlete wins several gold medals in individual events in a tournament, he or she will receive the equivalent of only one gold incentive. But if he or she wins another gold medal for a relay event, he will claim additional cash incentives for it alongside her relay teammates," Roscios said in the vernacular.
Overwhelmed
Batang Pinoy swimming boys 16-17 most valuable player (MVP) Paolo Miguel Labanon of Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) expressed his joy for the honor bestowed upon him and the rest of the Dabawenyo athletes. He collected six gold medals and one silver for Davao City in last year's Batang Pinoy national swimming championships.
"I felt overwhelmed po, Ma’am, since it was my first parangal for Batang Pinoy," Labanon said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Monday afternoon, July 1.
In his speech, he expressed his pride for all the awardees who have endured early morning training, late-night heavy practices, and intense competitions.
He said being an athlete is challenging, requiring pushing through tough training, battling self-doubt, and finding inner strength when things get difficult. Every athlete has moments when the struggles feel overwhelming, or quitting seems like the only option. It requires a lot of sacrifice.
He thanked his past and current coaches, school, teammates, and parents for their support.
Thankful
Sonny Wagdos, a silver medalist in the men's 5,000-meter run at the Cambodia SEA Games and a member of the national track and field team, said it was a great privilege to be honored by the city government.
"Nindot gyud sa feeling nga naapil ko sa Gabi ng Parangal, Ma’am, kay isa man gud ni nga ma-recognize ka as an athlete sa Davao. Makabalo pud ang uban nga naa diay mga member sa national team na taga Davao. Nagpasalamat pud ko kay naa sila cash incentives nga gihatag, Ma’am, pangdagdag napud panggastos sa mga daily needs nako (It's a great feeling that I was included in the Gabi ng Parangal, Ma'am, because it's also a way to be recognizd as a Davao athlete. Others will also know that there are members of the national team from Davao. I'm also thankful for the cash incentives, Ma'am, which help supplement my daily needs)," said Wagdos who returned to Manila after the event Sunday evening.
Arlan Arbois Jr., a silver medalist in the men's marathon at the Cambodia SEA Games, echoed Wagdos' sentiments, saying, "Very happy, Ma'am, because we also received cash incentives (Very happy, Ma'am, because we also received cash incentives)."
Swimming coach Haroon Cali thanked the city for recognizing their hard work.
Athletics coach Mamerto Aventurado also said he's happy to be among those acknowledged during the recognition night. He shared his cash incentive with other coaches and trainers and assisted an injured athlete. MLSA