Davao City honors 288 athletes, coaches in Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat

Davao City medalists in the 2023 Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy received P15,000 (gold), P12,000 (silver), and P10,000 (bronze).

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and other international competition podium placers went home with P30,000 (gold), P20,000 (silver), and P10,000 (bronze).

"If the athlete wins several gold medals in individual events in a tournament, he or she will receive the equivalent of only one gold incentive. But if he or she wins another gold medal for a relay event, he will claim additional cash incentives for it alongside her relay teammates," Roscios said in the vernacular.

Overwhelmed

Batang Pinoy swimming boys 16-17 most valuable player (MVP) Paolo Miguel Labanon of Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) expressed his joy for the honor bestowed upon him and the rest of the Dabawenyo athletes. He collected six gold medals and one silver for Davao City in last year's Batang Pinoy national swimming championships.

"I felt overwhelmed po, Ma’am, since it was my first parangal for Batang Pinoy," Labanon said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Monday afternoon, July 1.

In his speech, he expressed his pride for all the awardees who have endured early morning training, late-night heavy practices, and intense competitions.

He said being an athlete is challenging, requiring pushing through tough training, battling self-doubt, and finding inner strength when things get difficult. Every athlete has moments when the struggles feel overwhelming, or quitting seems like the only option. It requires a lot of sacrifice.