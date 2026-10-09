Davao City honors educators on World Teachers’ Day

SOME lessons are meant to help students pass an exam, while others shape who they become long after they leave the classroom. Behind these enduring lessons are the dedicated Dabawenyo teachers who guide and believe in every learners potential.

On October 6, 2026, the City Government of Davao, in coordination with the Department of Education Davao City Division (Deped-Davao City), celebrated World Teachers’ Day 2026 at SM Lanang Premier, honoring educators for nurturing not only academic excellence but also the values and aspirations of countless young Dabawenyos.

Over 5,000 educators from various schools and districts across the city gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message delivered by Councilor Antoinette G. Principe of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, acknowledged how teachers guide their students to pursue their dreams, urging them to always remember the immense impact they make on their students’ lives.

“Thank you for your unwavering dedication to continuously shaping our Dabawenyo youth into socially responsible, emotionally resilient, and values-driven individuals in guiding them as they pursue their lifelong dreams, passions, and aspirations in life. We hope that you never forget how important you are to your students and how you have made a difference in their lives,” he said.

Reynante Solitario, Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd-Davao City also praised teachers for their dedication, emphasizing that it takes patience and love to bring out the absolute best in their students.

“While it is true that learners deserve quality education, it is also true that teachers are to be recognized for their service to the nation. Dear teachers, always remember that you belong to an elite group. Only those who are able to satisfy the stringent criteria remain teachers. Only those gifted with genuine concern and profound patience for children would thrive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte also paid tribute to Dabawenyo teachers and shared that behind every profession is a teacher who first believed in their potential and helped turn that potential into purpose.

“You are valued, and every profession begins with a teacher. The nurse, driver, farmer, engineer, or doctor. Each learned from a teacher, and because of teachers, children learned to read. They stay in school when staying is hard, and children of different tribes, faiths, and languages learned to sit, learned, and dreamed together,” she said.

To honor their hard work, the celebration featured engaging activities including raffle draws, stand-up comedy performances alongside with 25 kilograms of rice and gift bags for the teachers. CIO