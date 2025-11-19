Davao City hosts 1st Balik Islam Congress 2025

THE Davao City Muslim Affairs, in collaboration with the Task Force Davao, hosted the first Balik Islam Congress 2025, marking a significant milestone in recognizing the Balik Islam sector and its role in Davao City’s diverse cultural landscape.

The Congress, which was held at the World Palace Hotel on November 16, 2025, gathered sectoral representatives, city officials, and security forces to raise awareness about the presence and contributions of the Balik Islam sector, while strengthening ties among communities and reinforcing the city’s culture of security.

Abdul Hakeem Omalay, chief of staff of the Balik Islam Davao City under the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office, said that the congress was not just a gathering but also a collective effort to raise awareness that the Balik Islam exists and is recognized by the city.

“We are informing the public that we have an upcoming event which is the 1st Balik Islam Congress 2025. It is of course sa pag tinabangay sa pag implementar niini wala’y lain kundi sa Task Force Davao og sa laing ahensya diria sa Davao (We are informing the public that we have an upcoming event, which is the 1st Balik Islam Congress 2025. It is of course, we cooperate in implementing it with the Task Force and other agencies in Davao City),” he told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 14, 2025.

Omalay added that Balik Islam refers to individuals who embraced Islam after previously practicing other faiths such as Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, or Buddhism.

For many, it represents a spiritual return to Islam, which is considered the original or the faith of ancestors before Spanish colonization.

Davao City is also the first local government unit to formally recognize the Balik Islam sector, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and cultural respect.

Danilo Ali Garcia, sectoral representative of Balik Islam under the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office, during an interview with Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on November 14, 2025, emphasized that while current efforts are concentrated in the downtown area with 400 to 500 Balik Islam residents in the city, the sector’s coverage will expand across all three districts.

Major Ronnel Avanzado, commanding officer of the Task Group Agila Task Force Davao, stated that initiatives like the Balik Islam congress empower communities while reinforcing Davao’s culture of security.

“We have to adopt kasi yung ang nakikita natin, ang Task Force Davao lagi naman nandito serving the Dabawenyos. Not only na makita kami physically na naka-uniform, nakatayo kami diyan. But, there are other initiatives na tingin namin na crucial din in protecting Davao City, which is this, it is also a part of our initiatives. With this kind of activities, gina-empower nato ang bawat community (We have to adopt because the Task Force Davao is always here serving the Dabawenyos. You may not always see us physically in uniform, but we are here. But, there are other initiatives that we think are also crucial in protecting Davao City, which is this. It is also a part of our initiatives. With this kind of activities, we empower every community),” he told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on November 14, 2025.

Davao City’s Balik Islam Congress 2025 is a milestone of awareness and inclusion ensuring that the Balik Islam residents are no longer on the margins but at the center of dialogue, peace and unity. CIO