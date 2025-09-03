Davao City identifies 265 flood risk zones

THE City Engineer’s Office (CEO) has identified 265 flood-prone areas in Davao City, most of them in District 1.

CEO Officer-in-Charge Atty. Janis Louis H. Esparcia reported that of the total, 140 sites are in District 1, 69 in District 2, and 56 in District 3, based on data from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Since 2022, the city government has funded 62 flood control and drainage projects worth ₱608.24 million, financed through the Annual Development Fund and supplemental budgets from 2023 to 2024. Of the total allocation, ₱338.05 million (56 percent) went to District 1, ₱152.88 million (25 percent) to District 2, and ₱117.31 million (19%) to District 3. Esparcia explained that District 1 received the largest share because it has the most affected areas.

Esparcia also proposed creating Barangay Canal Brigade Teams composed of 5–10 members to monitor waterways, respond during floods, and coordinate with the CDRRMO.

She added that the city needs expanded drainage systems, retention and detention ponds, flood control structures, and stricter solid waste management. Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also directed the CEO to use mapping technology to track flood-prone areas.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) also presented its findings. It said heavy rains and high tide have reduced the capacity of the main and secondary drainage lines in District 2. To address this, DPWH recommended building floodgates and retarding basins. The agency also committed to stricter inspection of contractors’ work and regular maintenance of drainage facilities, while coordinating with the City Planning and Development Office to avoid overlapping projects.

DPWH Engineer Maria Gloria Sorera noted that in District 1, garbage often clogs drainage systems during heavy downpours, worsening flooding.

Several councilors raised broader concerns during the discussion. Councilor Nonong Cabling said flood prevention should also include tree planting, a ridge-to-reef approach, and proper waste segregation. He stressed that the lack of coordination among national and local governments and barangays has worsened the flooding problem.

Councilor Alberto Ungab called for an interagency coordination committee to craft a comprehensive water system study and preemptive plans for river overflows. Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre said the city needs a serious, long-term flood plan, especially given recent controversies surrounding flood control projects at the national level.

Councilor Diosdado Mahipus pointed out that the city already has a Task Force Drainage under the executive office, but emphasized the need for a master drainage plan to consolidate projects and regularly monitor the drainage system. Councilor Jessica Bonguyan later moved to refer the matter of street flooding to the Committee on Public Works and Highways for further study.

The discussion came a week after heavy rainfall on August 19, 2025, left many residents stranded in the downtown area. To ease the situation, the local government deployed vehicles to ferry stranded commuters home. RGP