Davao City imposes Araw ng Dabaw road closures

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced extensive road closures, parking restrictions, and rerouting plans to ensure a safe and orderly celebration of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw, including the Parada Dabawenyo and Konsierto Dabawenyo on March 28, 2026.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said the measures are necessary to accommodate parade contingents, stage setups, and public safety.

"During Parada Dabawenyo, ang traffic plan sa atoang opisina is naa tay road closure (During the Parada Dabawenyo, our office’s traffic plan includes implementing road closures),” Abude said.

He added, “All corners leading to Roxas will be closed,” noting that Roxas Avenue and its connecting roads will see traffic restrictions.

For the Konsierto Dabawenyo at San Pedro Square, scheduled to start at 7 p.m., the city will conduct clearing operations along San Pedro Street for stage ingress. Traffic authorities will block motorists from entering San Pedro Street, Bolton Street–Pichon Street, San Pedro Street–CM Recto Avenue, Rizal Street–Bolton Street, and Rizal Street–C. Bangoy Street.

Drivers may use alternative routes such as CM Recto Avenue, Rizal Street, and Iñigo Street. Traffic personnel will regulate flow along Rizal Street and may redirect vehicles to Bonifacio Street if congestion rises.

Preparations begin as early as March 24, with a full road closure along San Pedro Street from CM Recto Avenue to Bolton Street for stage setup.

CTTMO will lift partial closures along the Unitop lane after installation. On March 26, they will implement partial road closures along Roxas Avenue at Marco Polo Grounds for additional stage preparations.

On the day of the parade, March 28, full closures will be enforced along the entire parade route and intersecting streets starting at 4 a.m., reopening immediately after the last contingent passes. The parade will start at Roxas Avenue, turn left onto CM Recto Avenue, right onto Rizal Street, left onto Iñigo Street, and conclude at San Pedro Street.

CTTMO personnel will begin clearing the parade route as early as 10 p.m. the night before and will advise establishments to avoid parking temporarily.

In a public advisory, authorities urged motorists to avoid parking along major roads from 6 p.m. on March 27 until 2 p.m. on March 28. Affected streets include Roxas Avenue (Quezon Boulevard to C. Bangoy Street), CM Recto Avenue (R. Magsaysay Street to Pichon Street), Rizal Street (CM Recto Avenue to Iñigo Street), Iñigo Street (Rizal Street to San Pedro Street), and San Pedro Street (Iñigo Street to CM Recto Avenue). Authorities will also ban parking at the City Hall Compound and Engineer’s Alley during this period.

Abude reminded motorists to follow rerouting plans, observe no-parking zones, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure a smooth vehicle flow and the safety of participants and spectators during the city’s 89th founding anniversary. DOROTHY HARRIET CABANTE/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN

