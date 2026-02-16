Davao City inaugurates Child-friendly space vehicles

THE City Government of Davao, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), inaugurated on February 6, 2026, two child-friendly space vehicles.

The vehicle would be used as therapeutic space for children in an absence of conducive area for child friendly spaces during disasters.

CSWDO Disaster Focal Person Annabelle Lugo told Madayaw Davao on Monday that the space will become a place where children can express themselves, not just by words, but through play, drawing, and storytelling as therapy during disasters.

"Sa time sa kalamidad, dili malikayan ang kabataan apektado. Dili pud nato ikalilong nga naay ginabati mapagawas agad-agad kung baga, lahi nga paagi ang pag-atubang sa mga bata ug pagdumala sa ilaha, usually during sa kalamidad kinahanglan sensitibo ta mga kabataan (In times of calamity, it is inevitable that children are affected. We also cannot deny that they have feelings that need to be expressed immediately. Children are managed in a different way; usually, during calamities, we need to be sensitive to their needs and situation)," she said.

Lugo said that the project was inspired by a 2024 fire incident in Barangay 23-C, where there was hardly a child-friendly space.

As an answer to the challenge, they made the proposal of a mobile child friendly space which would continue the services for children in the absence if a conducive space.

"Ang ka-gwapo sa child-friendly space is mura gyud siyag classroom type. Rubberized siya. ma-open siya, and mga bangko designed para alsahon, in-kaso naa pa'y ubang bata ma-alsa siya (The child-friendly space looks really nice—it’s like in a classroom setup. It has rubberized flooring. It can be opened, and the seats are detachable and can be moved to accommodate more children)," Lugo said, adding that Davao City is lucky that the local government does not just provide the basic needs of the family during calamities but also look out for the right intervention for children in disaster.

Lugo said that child development workers shall be in-charge of the child friendly space vehicles. Aside from child development workers, community volunteers are also well trained to conduct activities for the children.

She said that they continue also to conduct training for community volunteers to make the community resilient in dealing with disasters.

Lugo said that the procurement of the vehicles was made by the Emergency Welfare Section of the Social Welfare Operation Division under the CSWDO and was funded by the CDRRMO.

They chose the design of the vehicle that it may easily reach disasters affected areas. As part of their continuing service to children during the absence of calamities or disasters, the vehicles will be deployed as Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Mobile, to extend day care services in far flung areas. CIO