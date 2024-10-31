Davao City inaugurates renovated Business Bureau office

BUSINESS Bureau officials, staff, and visitors from various Davao city hall offices joined the blessing and inauguration of the newly renovated office space on October 30, 2024.

Business Bureau staff already occupied the newly renovated office on October 7, less than seven months since the start of the pre-renovation activities last May 13.

During the renovation, the staff was temporarily housed on the 4th floor of the Sangguniang Panlungsod building

Maribel Paguican, Business Bureau officer-in-charge, said in an interview with Madayaw that the office staff is happy with the newly renovated space because it is designed to cater to more clients.

"Dako gyud kaayo siyang tabang kay previously ang atong mga client huot gyud dinha sa lobby kay gamay man, shared man ang atoang lobby, naay mga tenant naga-share sa amoa. This time within sa among office naay lobby for the clients and then sa atoang releasing sauna kay didto lang siya sa gawas gyud, behind sa rehas, karon diri na siya sa sulod and ang among clients safe sila, secured pud sila kay within sa roof ang premises (This is a huge help because previously our clients congested the lobby as the area was so small. Aside from that, we shared the lobby with tenants, but this time we have our own lobby for clients within our office, and our releasing, which was conducted outside the building premises before behind the railings, is now conducted inside and the clients are safe and secured because they transact within the roofed premises)," she said.

She said that they are thankful to the City Architect for the office and the City Engineer's Office for the design execution.

"It was part of our wishlist, wala mi nag-expect nga matuman. Pasalamat mi kay mayor kay wala namo gi-expect nga sa amoang gilista natuman gyud siya in a very quick manner, dali ra kayo pati ang sakyanan ang among gipangandoy (It was part of our wishlist, we did not expect it to come true. We are thankful to the mayor because we did not expect that it would be accomplished in a very quick manner, this and also the vehicle that we wanted)," Paguican said, adding that it is an honor to work with the city mayor because of his efficient way of administering the city.

Paguican invites Dabawenyos to visit the newly renovated office because it offers convenience befitting them as business taxpayers and the biggest contributors to the city's income.

"To our clients, we thank you sa una pasensya and pailob sa atoang kanhing workplace kay dili gyud siya conducive no, this time matagaan namo og nindot nga lugar nga mutransact sa inyong transactions sa permits (To our clients, we thank you for your patience you exerted in dealing with our previous workplace because it was not that conducive, this time you are given a better place to transact your permits)," she said.

She said the place has become a more comfortable area for business transactions.

Paguican said that Dabawenyos are welcome to provide their comments on the physical aspect of the office and processes so that they can improve it.

"Usahay dili namo makita ang detalye sa uban and they can see it, ipaabot lang pud nila sa amoa (Sometimes we cannot see the details that they can see, and they are free to relay it to us)," she said. CIO