Davao City income up by 3% in April

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) has reported a three percent increase in income as of April 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., head of CEE, shared this during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 23, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO). He mentioned that their income had risen by 3.44 percent as of April 2024 compared to April 2023.

“So ang total natu as of April 2024 kay P71,165,113.29 as compared to P68,795,176.99 in April 2023, apil na diha ang DCOTT [Davao City Overland Transport Terminal] kay kami man pod ang gahatag ug order of payment (Our total income as of April 2024 is P71,165,113.29, compared to P68,795,176.99 in April 2023, including the income from DCOTT since we also issue the order of payment there),” he said.

Market operations remain the top income generator, with all markets (Agdao, Bankerohan, Calinan, Tugbok or Mintal, Toril, Tibungco, Bunawan, and Lasang) contributing P45,322,295.79 as of April 2024, an increase from last year's P43,309,561.67.

Public cemeteries (Wireless, Calinan, Tugbok, Mintal, Toril, Panacan, Tibungco, Bunawan, Tagakpan, and Maa) also contribute to income, generating P7,310,596.87, which is lower than last year’s income of P8,047,839.20.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Crematorium earned P380,000. Macalipes encouraged Dabawenyos to use the crematorium's services, emphasizing its affordability compared to private crematoriums. He also mentioned that Covid-19 patients would receive free cremation services.

Slaughterhouses in Maa, Calinan, Toril, and Malagos collected about P9,697,262.48, while the special projects divisions earned P3,781,897.96.

Other facilities, including the Sta. Ana Wharf (P567,967), Pasalubong Center (P50), Magsaysay Park (P495,038.30), Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC) (P1,716,294.41), and DCOTT (P1,893,709.70), also contributed to the total income.

Macalipes affirmed his office's commitment to generating more income to support the services provided by the City Government of Davao. RGP