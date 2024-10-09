Davao City institutionalizes Justice Zone

THE City Government of Davao on October 7, issued Executive Order No. 33 or "An Order Institutionalizing the Support of the City Government of Davao to the Davao City Justice Zone."

Davao City Justice Zone began its efforts in March 2019 towards coordinated justice sector actions to enable access to justice, led by the Executive Judges and composed of national agencies based in the city, agencies of the City Government of Davao, academic institutions providing legal aid, and civil society organizations.

"To ensure that the Davao City Justice Zone fulfills its desire of enabling access to justice and contributing towards national and local coordinated justice actions, it is imperative to institutionalize the Davao City Justice Zone through a policy to be supported by the City Government of Davao," the EO reads.

Section 1 of the EO provides for the composition of the Davao City Justice Zone.

The Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court XI shall be the convenor with the City Mayor or his duly authorized representative, the 1st Vice Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court XI, and the Executive Judge of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities as co-convenors.

The vice convenors are the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) Region XI, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Field Operations Office- Davao City.

The same section enumerates the members of the DCJZ.

Section 2 of the EO provides for the functions.

It states that the Davao City Justice Zone shall formulate measures aimed at improving the delivery of just, responsive, and accountable justice services. Such measures may be raised for consideration of the Sangguniang Panlungsod for appropriate local legislation and budgets or to the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC). All such measures must conform with and not contravene the policy directives set forth by the JSCC.

In accordance with policy directions and resolutions of the JSCC, the DCJZ shall prepare plans, programs, and services with accompanying budgets aimed at operationalizing measures to improve the delivery of just, responsive, and accountable justice services to the city.

The DCJZ shall coordinate with relevant agencies, offices, and organizations to support the delivery of just, responsive, and accountable justice services in the city. It shall initiate referral pathways to link individuals as well as groups to services related to access to justice, such as health psychosocial support, case management, safety, and security, among others.

It may formulate a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with specific institutions and organizations to create partnerships and strengthen justice service delivery.

Section 3 states that the City Legal Office shall serve as the Head Secretariat of the Davao City Justice Zone. The secretariat shall also be composed of members from the Supreme Court, DOJ, and the DILG.

The full copy of the EO is available on the City Government of Davao website. CIO