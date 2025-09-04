Davao City intensifies call against mendicancy

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) continues its proactive campaign to clear the streets of mendicants and protect vulnerable children from being used as tools for solicitation.

This campaign involves close coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP)-Women and Children Protection Desk to conduct regular surveillance of children and families in street situations.

To strengthen its advocacy, the office also recently relaunched the Kean Gabriel Hotline and the Anti-Mendicancy Campaign audio material on June 18, 2025, in partnership with the PNP-Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Mobile Patrol Unit. Also, the CSWDO District Offices continue to conduct community awareness campaigns to educate grassroots communities on the anti-mendicancy law.

Julie Dayaday, CSWDO’s Head, said in an interview with the Davao City Disaster Radio that despite persistent government efforts, cases of mendicancy persist, with adults continuing to exploit children to elicit sympathy and donations from passersby.

The CSWDO has called on Dabawenyos anew to stop giving alms to street beggars, emphasizing that such an act perpetuate the cycle of mendicancy and the exploitation of children.

The call aims to dismantle schemes, where adults use minors to solicit money from the public.

“Reminder sa mga katawhan nato sa Davao nga undangan nato ang pagpanghatag para wala na’y mga bata ug wala na’y bata nga gamiton sa mga adult para sa pagpanglimos (This is a reminder to Dabawenyos to stop giving alms to eliminate the practice of begging and to stop the exploitation of children by adults for this purpose),” Julie Dayaday, CSWDO’s Head, said in an interview.

In the Philippines, the Anti-Mendicancy Law (Presidential Decree No. 1563) criminalizes street begging. Habitual offenders face penalties of up to a Php1,000 fine and four years imprisonment. Crucially, the law also penalizes individuals who donate alms and those who exploit minors for begging. CIO