Davao City intensifies drive for organ donation awareness

THE City Government of Davao is strengthening its campaign to raise awareness on organ and tissue donation, urging Dabawenyos to embrace the practice as a vital act of compassion and civic responsibility.

Republic Act 7170, or the Organ Donation Act, authorizes the donation of all or a part of a human body after death for specified purposes.

Dr. Dennis Benjamin Geli from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) said during the ISpeak Media forum on November 27, 2025 that the organ transplant from a deceased person is only feasible if that person is declared brain dead by neurologist, neurosurgeon, or attending physician and also if the deceased had signed an organ donor card or the next of kin consents to the donation.

“Dili nato gusto ang living donation kay daghan kaayo og mga black market sa living donation so mas maayo nga mawala ang black market sa living donation, palamboun nato ning deceased organ donation (We oppose living donation since there are numerous black markets for it. So, it would be better to eradicate the black market and strengthen the deceased organ donation),” he said.

Dr. Geli also emphasized that kidney transplant survival rates are significantly higher than dialysis with 80 to 90 percent, whereas dialysis only has a 50 percent chance of survival.

He clarified that citizens who wish to donate are encouraged to accomplish an organ donor card and inform their spouse or immediate family about their decision. Aside from the kidneys, donors may also donate their heart, lungs, cornea, tissues, skin, and bones.

He added that donor intent may also be incorporated in driver’s licenses, though family consent remains crucial.

Meanwhile, Dr. Billie Jean Cordero of the SPMC explained that corneal donation differs from organ donation. While organ transplant requires declaration of brain death, corneal transplant requires cardiac death.

“Sa corneal donation, anyone can donate ug dili siya kinahanglan og matching. Mao na ang pinaka nindot sa cornea donation kay maskin kinsa ang pwede mag donate, maskin kinsa pod ang pwede maka dawat (In corneal donation, anyone can donate and it doesn’t need a matching. That’s the best thing about cornea donation because anyone can donate and anyone can receive),” she said.

She also said that cornea transplant is highly successful with 90 percent improvement in vision.

“It’s a gift na pwede nato ihatag from ourselves to others. Bihira gyud siya nga gift nga pwede nimo siya mahatag. Pero, you have to talk to your family. Very important gyud siya nga ang family counselling (It’s a gift that we can give from ourselves to others. It’s a rare gift that we can give to others. Still, you have to talk to your family. Family counselling is very important),” she said.

In 2020, the City Council has passed an ordinance to institutionalize organ donation in the city and promote its awareness among the Dabawenyos. It also aims to promote to the public the culture of organ donation for transplant that could save lives and correct beliefs regarding the practice.

Dabawenyos who wish to register may visit the SPMC Human Advocate Retrieval Effort and accomplish their organ donor card. CIO