Davao City Interim Bus fleet set to operate starting Dec 5

THE City Government of Davao officially launched the 10 bus units of the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS), which is set to begin operations on December 5, 2025.

Davao Bus Project Manager Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo said that the local government unit (LGU) of Davao procured the 10 buses to address the growing and urgent need for reliable transportation. He added that the city seeks to provide humane, convenient, safe, and dependable public transportation.

“The DCBus project was developed to help alleviate and provide interim options for all of us particularly during peak hours when transportation choices become even more limited in the city,” he said on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Atty. Domingo also said that through the project, the city will be introducing large-capacity vehicles supported by an intelligent transport system, which aims to make the community safer and more comfortable for the public.

Meanwhile, Acting Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II said that transportation planning and traffic management are among the LGU’s priorities; hence, it is crucial for them to implement the Dibs as part of their commitment to providing Dabawenyos with a modern public transport system.

“These fleets of ten buses purchased and funded exclusively by local government funds serve two major goals: to respond to the need for mass public transport especially during peak hours and to officially introduce the concept of the modern bus system to Dabawenyos,” he said.

Operation of the DCBus

Domingo revealed that the service will run Monday to Saturday during peak hours, specifically from 6–10 a.m. and 4–9 p.m., and will include 124 bus stops.

The southbound routes are Toril to Guillermo Torres or Sandawa, Toril to Roxas, Mintal to Sandawa, Mintal to Roxas, and Bangkal to Roxas.

The northbound routes include Buhangin to Roxas and several Panacan routes via Angliongto and R. Castillo.

Each route is expected to complete three trips depending on traffic congestion, as the LGU does not want existing jeepney operators to be negatively affected.

He said that each bus can carry about 90 passengers: 46 regular seats, two seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs), and space for 15 standing passengers.

The buses are equipped with ramps for easier access for PWDs and bike racks for passengers bringing bicycles.

Domingo added that the city has a dedicated garage and operations command center at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott), where the bus fleet management system and transport monitoring tools are housed.

He said that the service will be free of charge and is expected to begin operating on December 5, 2025.

However, they are still finalizing additional permits needed for the operation. He also said that the buses already have permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Take care of the buses

Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte requested Dabawenyos to take good care of the units, saying that the public is known for being disciplined and should remain mindful when using the buses.

“We will behave as expected of us, so this is really my request to all of you — that we do not damage or misuse our equipment,” he said.

Baste explained that the 10 units do not yet form the massive transportation system envisioned under the Davao Bus Project; rather, they serve as a temporary solution to address congestion in the city. He said that the city purchased the buses because the budget for the Davao Bus Project from the national government is still not available.

“The national government is not supporting us in this kind of desire, and I think—we believe—that the Dabawenyos are ready to move forward,” he said.

Domingo said that the operations of the DCBus will serve as preparation for Dabawenyos before the implementation of the bigger Davao Bus Project. He noted that there will be certain do’s and don’ts that the public must follow when riding the buses.

He said that eating and drinking inside the bus are prohibited; bringing durian is allowed as long as it is properly stored and its odor does not spread; and market-goers may ride as long as their goods are not leaking any liquids.

Domingo also said that if their proposed ordinance is approved by the city council, bus drivers will have the authority to determine whether a passenger will be allowed to board the units.

Pinned bus drivers

The 22 drivers who will operate the ten brand-new, low-floor buses under the Dibs were officially pinned by Rigo Duterte II and Domingo.

The bus drivers will be assisted by 22 Civil Security Unit (CSU) personnel who will help accommodate passengers.

The drivers will work in two shifts—morning and evening—and two replacement drivers are on standby in case of emergencies.

Rigo said that the pinning ceremony is an integral part of the Dibs because it signifies the readiness of the drivers. Through the ceremony, the drivers formally accept their responsibility to keep commuters safe and uphold the trust placed in them by the LGU.

“Sa atong mga [To our] bus driver, congratulations, you have successfully completed your training and you are now ready to take on the challenge of not only navigating these modern buses on the city streets but also ensuring that all passengers have safe riding experience,” he said.

He said that the drivers embody the city’s goal not only to modernize the transportation system but also to provide support and a stable income for former jeepney drivers transitioning to the DCBus program. He said the drivers are the “face of the new era” and that they have an important role to play in the project, with the city placing high hopes on them.

Anthony B. Necesario, one of the bus drivers and a former jeepney driver who owned the jeepney he was driving, said in a media interview that they underwent several trainings and successfully completed them. Their training ran from August until November 2025.

“Daghan mi na agi-an na training pero bale okay raman (We undergone multiple training and it was alright),” he said. RGP